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Cherre Dyer's avatar
Cherre Dyer
6h

U should be ashamed of saying such vile, horrible things about a woman who is uncovering truth, partly to protect her own reputation, but also to help President Trump and Kash Patel to wake up before it’s too late. U r jumping to unproven conclusions and lies to speak about Wilkins, Kash, and DJT. U r showing the worst side of yourselves and humanity. May God protect us from scandal mongers like u.

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
8h

The Jews and their lies... Martin Luther was right.

A Jewish whore will always be a Jewish whore and deny she is a Jewish whore.

And this Jewish whore just proved it.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/was-martin-luther-right

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