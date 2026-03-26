By Baxter Dmitry

March 27, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, unleashed a furious 13-post thread on X Tuesday, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of obsessing over her and orchestrating a years-long “Mossad honeypot” smear campaign to damage her reputation — with help from influential political figures inside the Trump orbit.

Wilkins claims the goal of the alleged smear campaign is threefold: to sabotage Kash Patel’s tenure as FBI Director, torpedo President Trump’s chances in the midterms, and keep the Epstein scandal front and center — preventing officials from “moving on.”

Portraying herself as a helpless victim with “nobody to help” her (despite being in a relationship with one of the most powerful men in the US), Wilkins wrote,

“A foreign-linked influence network has been running coordinated operations against the Trump administration for 22 months. I know it’s real because they ran one against me. I was targeted in something I knew was far from organic. This level of media is isolating, unwanted, and unwarranted. There was nobody to help, nobody to jump in and say, this is a false OP and help me.”

She also claimed she “spent the last few months learning to build programs to utilize publicly available information to prove that this is way bigger than me. This is about creating chaos in the Republican Party. It’s about the organized effort to lose Republicans the midterms and subvert President Trump’s agenda…”

Wilkins said she was “falsely labeled a Mossad spy,” which was part of “a coordinated campaign designed to isolate” Patel at the FBI.

The FBI director’s girlfriend claimed “all” of the publicity the accusation received “was pure amplification,” calling the operation “a weapon.”

According to Wilkins, General Michael Flynn and the Catholics for Catholics nonprofit where he sits as a senior advisor are “the anchor of a digital infrastructure that has been repeatedly activated – at every major Republican fracture point.”

The first instance Wilkins cited was “ten days before the Butler assassination attempt” on President Trump when former Green Beret and Defense Intelligence Agency official Ivan Raiklin tagged Elon Musk and Vice President J.D. Vance in a social media post stating, “Gen Flynn would make Trump assassination-proof.”

Next, Wilkins jumped ahead more than one year where “a coordinated narrative falsely identified” her as a Mossad honeypot, an accusation that resulted in her launching lawsuits against FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin and podcast host Elijah Schaffer.

Update: Elijah Schaffer Fires Back After FBI Director’s Girlfriend Files $5 Million Lawsuit Over ‘Mossad Honeypot’ Claim

Schaffer calls the lawsuit "an ATTACK on free speech & an EMBARRASSMENT to the FBI & Trump Administration."

She suggested Schaffer sharing a post about her by state-run media outlet Russia Today and “a military journalist based in Moscow hosting content on a Kremlin-adjacent Orthodox TV channel” doing the same was proof that the Kremlin was engaged in a disinformation campaign against her.

Wilkins also noted “an Iranian journalist based in Tehran” shared the posts about her allegedly being an Israeli honeypot, insinuating Tehran was also involved in the scheme.

The rumors of Israel being involved in the assassination of Charlie Kirk are also part of the foreign influence operation according to Wilkins, because “many of the same accounts” shared posts by Candace Owens implicating Israel.

Of course, Kirk himself expressed fear that he may be violently targeted by Israel if he were to speak out against their influence over U.S. politicians and foreign policy.

The post went on to connect recently resigned National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) Director Joe Kent to the alleged foreign campaign, noting he went on Tucker Carlson’s show and appeared onstage with General Flynn and Candace Owens within 72 hours of his resignation.

“What RT was telling Americans the entire time: throughout March 2026, RT published Alexander Dugin — Putin’s ideological philosopher — declaring MAGA ‘more than dead, worse than dead, it’s now an undead, a ghoul.’ The Flynn network was manufacturing that fracture domestically. RT was amplifying it internationally. Two parts of the same operation are running simultaneously into the same feeds,” Wilkins wrote.

Hinting at traitorous behavior, Wilkins added, “During an active U.S. military conflict, accounts in this network posted verbatim:

‘Refuse to enlist in or remain fighting for the U.S. military.’ Candace Owens posted publicly: ‘May American troops take his lead’ — following Kent’s resignation in protest of the Iran war. Whether intentional or not, that content distributed at scale by this infrastructure during an active conflict is functionally anti-enlistment messaging. The data shows it was carried by the same network documented across all five chapters.”

“The goal of this operation is not to win a political argument, but to make the fractures feel permanent,” she stated. “To make Republicans believe their movement is over. To make soldiers feel the war isn’t worth fighting. To make the government and its officials look unstable and create media that creates more problematic media. Each chapter hits a different pressure point. The network, the timing, and the Russian amplification are consistent across all five. That consistency is the signature.”

Candace Owens mocked Wilkins for the social media tirade, calling it “hilarious” that she “does not understand why some people think she’s a Mossad honey pot.”

“She has spent months piecing together a theory that Vladimir Putin’s philosopher Alexander Dugin is running an operation to bring down down Trump, through General Michael Flynn, Joe Kent and the Catholic Church (nevermind the schism) further aided by people who are asking questions about Charlie Kirk’s assasination. Because none of that could be authentic. Vladimir Putin sits at the top,” Owens wrote.

She added, “Separately, this is more evidence we need to just shutter the FBI. This is just too completely unserious and embarrassing on the world stage.”

READ MORE:

Kash Patel Fires Eleven FBI Traitors

Deep State in Panic: Group of Former National Security and FBI Officials Pen Open Letter Blasting FBI Director Kash Patel Over Ongoing Purge at the Bureau

President Trump’s National Counterterrorism Center Director Resigns in Protest

PANIC ERUPTS INSIDE FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION (FBI) HEADQUARTERS – PRESIDENT TRUMP ACTIVATES SECRET MILITARY TRIBUNALS

BOTTOMLINE

FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, did not literally “suffer a meltdown.”

She posted a detailed 13-part X thread alleging that a “foreign-linked influence network” (which she ties to Russia) has run “coordinated operations” against the Trump administration for 22 months.

She claims this network manufactured and amplified the earlier conspiracy theory labeling her a “Mossad honeypot” (an Israeli intelligence operative using a romantic relationship to compromise Patel.

Wilkins has repeatedly denied this, stating she is a U.S.-born Christian of Armenian descent who has never visited Israel and has no intelligence ties.

She has filed multiple $5 million defamation lawsuits against the accusers, calling the claims “categorically false” and “clickbait.”

This fits into broader 2025–2026 infighting in MAGA circles over Israel policy, Epstein files, and foreign influence. It’s a messy, very online feud playing out in public.

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