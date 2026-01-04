Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John P. Wallis's avatar
John P. Wallis
2h

It should read, America Deports….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture