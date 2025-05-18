Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
4h

Put the FBI to work on illegal immigration and find out where their loyalties lay. They won't have to plan anything, just joint an existing team of various agents and show that they can perform their duties and follow orders. Or have these 11,000 FBI agents sitting around DC polishing th seat of their pants. Let the Fake News Media twist it anyway they can. Nobody with a brain trusts legacy media, fake news, anyway.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture