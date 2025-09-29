Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Constance's avatar
Constance
44m

The trains from NY to DC were full of cameras and paid disrupters

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture