Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
6h

Government: Uh yeah, we investigated ourselves and found no evidence of wrongdoing. Kthnxbye

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture