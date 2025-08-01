By Rex Widerstrom

August 1, 2025

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has opened a new office in Wellington, New Zealand, expanding its presence in the Pacific to address growing security threats—including cybercrime, espionage, and influence from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

FBI Director Kash Patel, who made a discreet visit to Wellington, said in a video released by the U.S. Embassy that countering the CCP in the Pacific region, is “one of the most important global issues” facing the two countries.

Patel’s visit was not announced in advance, and New Zealand ministers did not disclose their meetings with him until after his departure.

Nonetheless, journalists spotted his plane at the airport and later observed FBI agents on the 7th floor of the “Beehive” ministerial offices.

Patel made no public appearance and did not speak to media.

However, the U.S. Embassy later released a video of a speech of his remarks, in which he said the FBI has collaborated closely with New Zealand counterparts for years.

“Expanding the Wellington office demonstrates the strength and evolution of our partnership as we continue to work together to address our shared security objectives in the region,” he said.

Although FBI agents have been stationed in Wellington since 2017, they previously operated under the direction of the bureau’s Canberra office.

The new Wellington office will now take on regional responsibility for Antarctica, Samoa, Niue, the Cook Islands, and Tonga.

A formal statement from the U.S. Embassy confirmed the establishment of a “dedicated law enforcement attaché office” in New Zealand.

“While the FBI has stationed personnel in New Zealand for several years, establishing a full Legat position in the country will strengthen and enhance the long-standing cooperation with a key Five Eyes partner in the southwestern Pacific region,” the statement said.

The upgraded office will work local police through joint investigations, information sharing, and capacity-building efforts, focusing on threats such as terrorism, cyber-crime, fraud, organised crime, money laundering, child exploitation, and foreign intelligence threats.

Aside from the growing influence of the CCP in the region, Patels’ speech cited narcotics and cyber-crime as particular issues for the region.

He underscored the importance of the Five Eyes group of nations—comprising the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom—describing its members as “our greatest partners.”

\“We need all of them, in New Zealand here, in the [Indo-Pacific Command] region, to get after the fight and put the mission first,” he said.

The FBI later confirmed that Patel had met with several high-ranking New Zealand officials, including the Minister responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) and the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZ SIS), Judith Collins; Police Minister Mark Mitchell; Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters; Police Commissioner Richard Chambers, NZ SIS Director-General Andrew Hampton, and GCSB Director-General Andrew Clark.

Chambers said his meeting with Patel included a discussion on law enforcement initiatives.

“We are very fortunate to have the director in New Zealand so early in his tenure of what is a very high-profile position and [one which is] very influential,” he said.

“I will be having some of my staff, who have also been through programmes run by the FBI over many years, meeting with him and with me to acknowledge their contribution to policing here in New Zealand.”

Collins said she and Patel exchanged insights on transnational organised crime, counter-terrorism, cyber-security, and espionage.

Speaking in Parliament later, Collins said that she did not expect a response from China.

“This is our country, our sovereign right to do what we do,” she said.

“I think the point is that it’s a US administration decision, and we’re happy to support it. It works well for New Zealand, it’s in our best interests.”

However, the Chinese Embassy in Wellington did respond, condemning Patel’s remarks as “groundless assertions” and evidence of “a Cold War mentality.”

New Zealand, which relies on China as a major export market, has since moved to distance itself from Patel’s characterization of the office’s purpose.

Peters said China was not raised in his meeting with Patel, while Collins pointed out that it was up to Patel to decide what he wanted to say.

“We know that we have international criminals, [but] we’re not going to single out any particular country,” she said.

