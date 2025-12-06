Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
2h

If they were going to launder $12 million dollars, I wonder if this is behind what's paying for all this new housing and new apartment buildings? I'm pretty sure Americans don't have the money to buy new houses and the rental market is more about affordable housing. I always wondered if they were showing us how many more illegals they were going to be bringing in by building so many unnecessary new housing units?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture