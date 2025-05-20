FBI: ‘Serial Killer’ Sean “Diddy” Combs Facing Death Penalty for Murder of Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston
Deep State media have been covering up the crimes of Combs, the Obamas, the late Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, John Podesta, Tom Hanks, Peter Scolari, Eli Roth, and others for decades.
An avalanche of historic crimes is on the verge of being exposed, involving some of the most iconic names in music and politics. FBI Seize Diddy Snuff Tape Showing Jay Z and Beyonce 'Sacrificing Children', Hillary Clinton Killing Child at ‘Freak Off’ Party and ‘Horrific’ Obama ‘Freak Off’ Tapes Featuring Underage Justin Bieber. A whistleblower also has confirmed that Jay-Z and Beyonce have trafficked children across state lines to be delivered to Diddy amid other crimes, and that Marina Abramovic serves as a crucial link connecting many of these figures.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tuzara Post Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.