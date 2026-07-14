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Carolyn
3h

Or it could have been people who were against the save act being passed

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
3h

Stop the Russian propaganda. There were many people who wanted him out of the way. He could have committed suicide because of something that was going to be exposed or Ukraine could have done it to get this same reaction and garner support for Ukraine. Stop spreading rumors. Don't you know what the Bible says about gossip

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