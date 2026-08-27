By Khloe Quill

August 27, 2026

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of a new cancer treatment pill Wednesday.

RASONQUE, manufactured by Revolution Medicines in California, is an inhibitor for the most common type of pancreatic cancer.

The tablet, which is taken once daily, targets multiple forms of a protein called RAS that drives tumor growth.

In a press release, the FDA called Rasonque a “new treatment option for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer,” noting the agency approved it more than six months ahead of its review deadline.

“Today’s approval provides a critical new option for patients facing an extraordinarily difficult and historically hard-to-treat cancer. It is our fundamental duty to deliver more cures and meaningful treatments to patients as quickly as possible,” acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas said in a press release.

“I am immensely proud of the dedicated FDA scientists whose fast, thorough review and relentless commitment made this groundbreaking milestone a reality.”

The authorization is for adults with metastatic pancreatic cancer that either did not respond to at least one prior treatment or could not receive certain combination drug therapies.

Pancreatic adenocarcinoma remains one of the deadliest forms of oncology in the U.S., accounting for up to 95% of the roughly 67,000 annual pancreatic cancer cases identified by the National Cancer Institute.

While the disease makes up only 3.2% of total cancer diagnoses, it causes a disproportionately high number of cancer deaths because it is often found late and can spread quickly.

The new drug was approved after a randomized, open-label trial of 500 patients with pre-treated metastatic disease.

Patients taking Rasonque achieved a median overall survival of 13.2 months, nearly double the 6.7-month survival rate seen in the standard chemotherapy control group.

“This drug showed unprecedented results in an area of high unmet need,” said Angelo de Claro, M.D., director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence.

Regulators accelerated the medication’s path to market by granting it priority review, orphan drug status and a breakthrough therapy designation.

Additionally, the filing was evaluated using the FDA commissioner’s National Priority Voucher pilot program to speed up access to critical public health treatments.

Ahead of the official green light, the agency issued a “safe to proceed” letter in May, opening an expanded access protocol that allowed patients to receive the drug before final approval.

“Today’s landmark approval is the most significant advance we have seen in the fight against pancreatic cancer, a devastating disease,” said Anna Berkenblit, M.D., chief scientific and medical officer of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).

“I believe this drug will transform how pancreatic cancer is treated, giving people the opportunity for more time with loved ones, the possibility of a better quality of life and optimism that continued research may lead to even greater advances.”

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BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. FDA approved RASONQUE (daraxonrasib) on August 26, 2026, as the first targeted therapy of its kind for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma—the most common and deadliest form of pancreatic cancer.

It is a 300 mg once-daily oral tablet from Revolution Medicines that inhibits multiple forms of the RAS protein in its active (“ON”) state.

RAS mutations drive tumor growth in roughly 90–95% of pancreatic adenocarcinomas and had long been considered “undruggable.”

The approval covers adults with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma who:

Have already received at least one prior systemic therapy, or

Are not candidates for multi-agent chemotherapy.

No companion diagnostic test is required.

In a randomized Phase 3 trial of 500 previously treated patients, daraxonrasib was compared with physician’s-choice standard chemotherapy:

Median overall survival: 13.2 months vs. 6.7 months (hazard ratio 0.40 — a 60% reduction in risk of death)

Median progression-free survival: 7.2 months vs. 3.6 months

Objective response rate: ~30% vs. ~11%

Patients also reported slower deterioration in quality of life and pain compared with chemotherapy.

The drug is not a cure, but it is the first treatment to produce this magnitude of survival benefit in this setting.

Some patients treated earlier in development have lived years.

Common side effects include rash, diarrhea, mouth sores (stomatitis), nausea, fatigue, vomiting, abdominal pain, swelling, decreased appetite, and bleeding.

Warnings also cover dermatologic/soft-tissue toxicity, GI perforation, and interstitial lung disease/pneumonitis.

Overall, it was generally better tolerated than chemotherapy.

A 30-day supply is priced at approximately $39,800. The company offers a patient-support program called (ON) Path for insurance navigation and financial assistance.

This represents a genuine shift for a cancer that still has a five-year survival rate around 13% and limited options after first-line chemotherapy.

Further studies are examining combinations and earlier-line use. Patients should discuss eligibility, testing, and access with their oncologist.

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