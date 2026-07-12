By Jim Hᴏft

July 12, 2026

Federal agents have served subpoenas on four New York Times reporters after the paper published sensitive details about alleged security shortcomings in President Trump’s new Air Force One, the spectacular Boeing 747-8 gifted to the United States by the government of Qatar.

The reporters hit with subpoenas, Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager, and Eric Schmitt, must now testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan this Wednesday.

The journalists recently published articles reporting that President Donald Trump continued using the older Air Force One during one trip because of security concerns and that the Qatari-donated Boeing 747-8 lacked some of the advanced defensive systems installed on the current presidential aircraft.

The stories cited anonymous sources familiar with sensitive national security matters.

According to The New York Times, the subpoenas were issued as part of an investigation into the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive government information.

The subpoenas reportedly direct the journalists to testify regarding a violation of federal criminal law.

David McCraw, the newspaper’s deputy general counsel, condemned the move.

“The appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects.

“Our journalists report the facts and advance the American public’s right to know how their government is operating and their taxpayer dollars are being used.”

McCraw described the subpoenas as “a brazen act” and argued they were intended to intimidate journalists and discourage reporting on government activities

What’s truly brazen is a major newspaper publishing operational security details about the aircraft that carries the President of the United States, especially while Iran has President Trump at the top of its assassination target list.

According to reports published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal, Israeli intelligence recently alerted U.S. officials to a specific assassination plot targeting President Trump.

Iran’s assassination plot against President Trump EXPOSED as war with Tehran escalates. POTUS orders Iran to be wiped from the face of the Earth if it tries to kill him.

The revelation comes as President Trump has openly acknowledged the ongoing threats against his life while attending the NATO summit in Türkiye.

President Trump went on to announce that he would not be flying on Air Force One back to the United States, prompting speculation of security concerns.

The White House Press Pool was advised to keep the window shades on Air Force One closed while en route to the United States after taking off from Ankara, Turkey, at 8:43 pm local time.

President Trump was seen boarding the old Air Force One jet en route to the US.

Publishing specific details about what security systems may or may not be on Air Force One is reckless, especially at a time when threats from Iran and other adversaries remain real.

READ MORE:

President Trump Unveils New Air Force One a Day After Presidential Plane of 36 Years Makes Final Voyage

COVERUP: Secret Service Finds “Yellow Goo” on Qatari Air Force One After POTUS Flew On it to Turkey

Bomb Threat on Air Force One

President Trump Files $15B Defamation Lawsuit against The New York Times

BOTTOMLINE

Federal agents served subpoenas on at least four New York Times reporters in connection with their recent articles about security concerns involving President Donald Trump’s new presidential aircraft—a Boeing 747-8 jet donated by Qatar and retrofitted for use as Air Force One.

The subpoenas compel them to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan.

The New York Times described this as an effort to force disclosure of sources and called it a threat to press freedom, with its lawyer stating it “should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects.” The paper indicated it plans to fight the subpoenas on First Amendment grounds.

The subpoenas stem from two New York Times articles published earlier in the week (around July 8–9, 2026):

Security precaution during Turkey trip: President Trump flew the new Qatari jet to a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, but switched to an older Air Force One for part of the return journey (including a stop in Mildenhall, England) before switching back. The Times reported this was done at the urging of the Secret Service amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions and a collapsed ceasefire. Lacking key security features: A follow-up report stated that the new plane (after a roughly $400 million retrofit) lacks some advanced defensive countermeasures present on the older Air Force One models—specifically including antimissile capabilities and other sophisticated systems.

The White House has pushed back strongly against the Times reporting, asserting that the new plane has “high-level security protocols” and is fully capable of protecting the president.

The core dispute involves whether the hastily retrofitted Qatari jet has equivalent defensive systems to the legacy Air Force One fleet—particularly relevant given its use on international trips amid geopolitical tensions.

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