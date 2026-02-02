By David Charns

February 3, 2026

A suspected biological laboratory raided by Metro police and the FBI may be connected to a similar incident in California, where officials found infectious agents such as HIV and malaria, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Police and the FBI searched the home on Saturday, Jan. 31, finding a “possible biological laboratory,” including “refrigerators with vials containing unknown liquids,” police said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a Metro SWAT team served a search warrant at the home on Sugar Springs Drive near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard to search for a possible “biological laboratory” inside the home.

A second location was also searched, but no lab was located.

An LLC tied to the home’s county records matches the name of a company that is part of an ongoing federal case in California involving a biological laboratory there.

China-linked Bio Lab Discovered in Fresno Co, California – Had Over 900 Mice “Genetically Engineered to Catch and Carry the Covid-19 Virus”

In that case, a Chinese citizen faces federal charges for allegedly manufacturing and distributing misbranded medical devices, according to federal prosecutors.

As part of that investigation, local and federal officials raided the suspected biolab in Reedley, California, in Fresno County.

“Inside the Reedley Biolab, officials observed blood, tissue and other bodily fluid samples and serums; and thousands of vials of unlabeled fluids and suspected biological material,’ raising the concern that they contained pathogens,” according to a federal report from the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

Some of these vials were labeled with the names of pathogens in English or Mandarin.”

Investigators also located “pathogen-labeled containers” with labels such as “dengue fever,” “HIV,” and “malaria,” the report said, along with 1,000 mice.

The man connected to the Reedley biolab remained in federal custody ahead of a spring trial. His name is listed as the registered agent of the Las Vegas-based company that owns the Sugar Springs Drive property.

The LLC purchased the home in 2022.

Two other people connected to the LLC are tied to a Spring Valley business address.

The company appears to have a warehouse location in Las Vegas as well, according to documents.

In court documents, the man previously told a judge he no longer runs the companies, though he remained listed in Nevada business records as of Sunday. There was no indication as of Sunday that he was charged with a crime connected to Saturday’s raid.

During a joint news conference with the FBI on Saturday, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill noted one person was in custody connected to the raid; however, no case appeared filed in state or federal court as of Sunday.

McMahill nor the FBI elaborated on what substances or other materials police seized from the Las Vegas home. The 8 News Now Investigators have learned samples from the lab will be shipped to the FBI for testing.

McMahill added that this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.The

BOTTOMLINE

The FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) conducted a joint raid on a residence in northeast Las Vegas, specifically on Sugar Springs Drive near East Washington Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard.

Hazmat teams were involved in the response, and one person was taken into custody, though no charges had been filed publicly as of the following day.

Authorities have stated there is no immediate threat to the public.

The raid appears connected to a similar illegal biolab operation in Reedley, California, where infectious agents like HIV and malaria were previously found in 2022-2023.

The investigation is ongoing, with federal involvement suggesting potential ties to broader concerns, including a Chinese-linked biomedical operation.

