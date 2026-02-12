By Zachary Stieber

February 13, 2026

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is examining statements from several organizations that have promoted drugs and surgeries for minors who believe they are a different gender, according to documents made public on Feb. 10.

FTC officials sent civil demands for documents to the American Academy of Pediatrics and World Professional Association of Transgender Health, documents posted online by the FTC show.

In the demands, dated Jan. 15, the FTC said officials are probing whether groups have “made, or assisted others in making, false or unsubstantiated representations or engaged in unfair practices in connection with the marketing and advertising of Pediatric Gender Dysphoria Treatment” in violation of federal law that bars people from engaging in deceptive practices affecting commerce and disseminating false advertisements.

Officials asked for each type of pediatric gender dysphoria treatment that the organizations advertised or promoted and information on financial relationships between the organizations and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, or doctors involved in treating gender dysphoria.

They also want to know about the process for how the American Academy of Pediatrics developed its 2018 statement outlining its position on care for youth labeled as “transgender,” and how the World Professional Association of Transgender Health came up with its Standards of Care Version 8, which contains guidance for doctors contemplating giving children puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones, or performing surgeries on children questioning their gender.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said in 2025 the agency would investigate whether the gender transition procedures were being offered under unfair or false claims.

The inquiry is looking into whether people, particularly children, were harmed by false or unsubstantiated claims about “gender-affirming care.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics said in a response to the civil demand, filed with the FTC, that the FTC was going beyond its scope in the probe and that the demand should be quashed.

The World Professional Association of Transgender Health issued a similar response in a petition to revoke the demand directed to it.

The FTC and the two groups did not respond to requests for comment by publication time. If the petitions are turned down, the groups could turn to the courts.

Several other organizations sued the FTC over a separate probe.

A federal judge said in 2025 that the FTC’s civil demands in that investigation likely violated the constitutional rights of the organizations.

The new developments came after two medical groups, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Medical Association, said that there is uncertainty regarding treatments for gender dysphoria and that doctors should largely steer clear of surgeries on children.

They also followed a jury in New York, finding two doctors liable for the breast removal surgery they supported and performed on a 16-year-old girl.

RELATED:

President Trump Taps WeatherTech CEO for Federal Trade Commission

Reuters

President Donald Trump nominated WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil to a seat on the U.S. Federal ‍Trade Commission, according to a ‍post on the White House website on Tuesday.

MacNeil, a donor to President Trump and other Republican candidates, ‌founded WeatherTech, an Illinois company that manufactures car floor mats ⁠and related items in the U.S.

MacNeil has said in media interviews that President Trump’s tariffs level the playing field for U.S. businesses.

“I look forward to working with this outstanding businessman and great patriot,” ⁠FTC ‍Chairman Andrew Ferguson said in a post on social media site X.

President Trump ⁠had previously nominated former Texas attorney Ryan Baasch to an open slot as an FTC commissioner. But President Trump opted ‌instead to give Baasch a role on the National Economic Council, a White House official told Reuters last week.

The FTC is structured ⁠so that no more than ‌three of the five commissioners come from the same ‌party. Ferguson and Commissioner ​Mark Meador are Republicans.

President Trump fired the agency’s two Democratic commissioners in March, sparking a U.S. Supreme Court case that could tighten the president’s control over government agencies ⁠designed by Congress to be somewhat insulated from politics.

READ MORE:

American College of Pediatrics DEBUNKS claims that “affirmation” helps the mental health of children with gender dysphoria.

Federal probe uncovers potential fraud in child gender treatments at major hospitals

The Transgender Trend is Dying: College Students Ditching Trans and Non-Binary Identities in Massive Wave

The Hijacking of Pediatric Medicine

BOTTOMLINE

The FTC has launched a consumer protection investigation into two major nonprofit medical organizations—the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH)—focusing on their guidance and statements related to treatments for pediatric gender dysphoria.

The probe, initiated under the Trump administration, examines whether these groups made false, misleading, or unsubstantiated claims in the marketing, advertising, or promotion of such treatments, including assertions about their safety, effectiveness, and benefits, as well as any failure to disclose risks.

The investigation falls under Sections 5 and 12 of the FTC Act, which address unfair or deceptive acts in commerce and false advertising of health-related services.

The AAP, an Itasca, Illinois-based professional association representing over 67,000 pediatricians, provides clinical guidance endorsing “gender-affirming care” for youth with gender dysphoria, which can include social transition, puberty suppression, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries in certain cases.

WPATH, founded in 1979, is an international nonprofit that promotes evidence-based transgender health through education, research, and its influential Standards of Care, which many clinics and providers reference for treating transgender individuals, including minors.

The investigation aligns with broader shifts in medical policy. For instance, in early February 2026, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) broke from other U.S. medical groups by stating there is insufficient evidence to support gender-transition surgeries for minors, noting that gender dysphoria often resolves naturally by adulthood.

This case could set precedents for FTC oversight of medical guidelines and nonprofit advocacy in politically charged health areas.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.