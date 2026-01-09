By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 10, 2026

ANTIFA is arming in the aftermath of the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot in the face through her car windshield after interfering with government deportation operations in Minneapolis yesterday morning.

Good, a lesbian and LGBTQ+ advocate, gunned the gas while an ICE agent was standing directly in front of her car.

The agent’s reflexes, training, and commitment to duty saved his life; as Good accelerated, threatening to mow him down, the agent reflexively drew his sidearm and fired four times, striking and killing what DHS Secretary Kristi Noem called a “domestic terrorist.”

Immediately afterward, dueling narratives emerged; the administration labeled Good a “professional protester,” whereas disgraced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who recently withdrew his reelection bid due to fraud allegations, said ICE “murdered” Good and that he would activate the state’s National Guard to protect Minnesotans from President Trump’s “imperialistic Gestapo.”

By nightfall, tens of thousands of liberal Minnesotans were holding candlelight vigils, celebrating Good’s activism and condemning ICE’s presence in the North Star State.

Minneapolis Mayor said of ICE on television, “Get the Fuck of Minnesota,” and the city’s police chief, Brian O’Hara, called Good’s death a “tragedy,” repeating earlier proclamations that state law enforcement would not assist ICE’s terroristic war in his city.

As many vigilists, bundled in parkas and snow boots, huddled together for warmth, joining hands and lamenting Good’s death while lambasting the DHS for churning out a narrative to sanitize the killing.

It would later emerge that Good indeed was a professional agitator who had attended anti-ICE training classes and had, for a short while, fled the US for Canada after President Trump trounced now GITMO-detainee Kamala Harris in November 2024. Despite her bona fides as a radical activist, Minnesota’s government has called her a martyr.

As dusk fell and Minneapolis lay slip-covered in snow on Wednesday, approximately 1,700 people gathered at Lyndale Park.

Among them, unsurprisingly, were federal agents who had learned about the upcoming vigil through surveillance of local Facebook and BlueSky groups, a DHS source told Real Raw News.

“It’s no secret we pay attention to the enemy’s traffic,” our source said. “This is what it comes to, and if we didn’t, we’d be at a huge disadvantage. We’re at war.”

The undercover agents, he added, noticed an overtly “suspicious person” distributing leaflets to a throng of mourners. The individual, a 5-foot-10-inch male with pink and purple hair, pressed a flyer into one of the agent’s hands.

The document, our source said, had detailed instructions on how to impede ICE’s deportation efforts, as well as schematics on how to use a 3D printer to manufacture untraceable handguns and improvised explosive devices.

“It’s time to strike; we’ve cowered long enough. FUCK ICE. FUCK TRUMP. FUCK NOEM. FUCK MILLER. FUCK DHS. Let’s stop acting like frightened children and retaliate, violence with violence. United we stand, divided we fall. Bring the fight to ICE. Solidarity gives us strength. If all we do is protest, we’ve already lost. If we don’t kill ICE, ICE will kill us,” part of the flyer read.

The agents, our source said, followed the “domestic terrorist” to his car in a parking lot and, based on exigent circumstances, arrested him on charges of suspicion of inciting domestic terrorism.

They frisked him and searched his vehicle. In the trunk, they found two cardboard boxes full of the flyers he had been handing out, along with two 3D-printed handguns.

The agents, our source said, were forced to deploy Tasers on the “paid ANTIFA insurgent,” as he had tried to pepper spray the agents’ faces.

“His name’s Riley Jameson, and he’s ANTIFA,” our source said in closing.

“He had blueprints for weapons, disrupting deportations, and explicit calls for sabotage. We know he ain’t working alone, and if we sweat the chicken, maybe he’ll give up his associates.”