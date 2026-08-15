Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Willard Hall's avatar
Willard Hall
2d

👍

Reply
Share
Tina Helmuth's avatar
Tina Helmuth
4d

Well not all smuggling comes from Mexico, then again child trafficking still exists!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture