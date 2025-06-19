By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 19, 2025

A former FEMA honcho detained at Guantanamo Bay is demanding that JAG either release or transfer her to a more hospitable internment camp, claiming that MPs and guards have persistently threatened to torture and murder her since the day she arrived at Guantanamo Bay.

As reported previously, US Marines apprehended Maryann Tierney, a recently fired FEMA deputy administrator, after JAG determined she had been among FEMA’s senior leadership in Maui during the Lahaina massacre in August 2023.

Video of the Deep State despot ordering agents to beat and “blowtorch” residents refusing to abandon damaged homes came into JAG’s possession.

In one video, a smiling Tierney watched FEMA agents pummel a woman mercilessly; another clip showed her ordering agents to dig a mass grave in the Maui National Wildlife Refuge and incinerate carcasses until only their bones remained.

Tierney, Staff Sergeant Gary Rowland of the 525th Military Police Battalion at GITMO told Real Raw News, arrived at Camp Delta on June 1 and almost immediately began bemoaning her imprisonment as a blatant violation of the Geneva Convention.

On June 3, Staff Sgt. Rowland told RRN, Tierney appeared before a military magistrate at a pre-trial hearing and entered a plea of “not guilty” to charges of treason, insurrection, and aiding and abetting the enemy.

The magistrate, a qualified member of the bar and a federal court, found probable cause to hold Tierny in pre-trial confinement pending a military tribunal.

Two days later, on June 5, Tierney demanded to speak with the Judge Advocate General because, she said, she had found a sticky note beneath a puddle of apple sauce on her meal tray. Scrawled on it, she claimed, was writing that read, “You’ll never see court. We take care of FEMA our way.”

However, she was unable to produce the evidence, and said she had crumbled the note and flushed it down the toilet.

On June 8, guards heard her shrieking like a banshee and pacing the cell like a fenced-in rooster. She said that while she slept, a shadow entered her cell and whispered in her ear, “We’ll Epstein you.”

Our source stated that JAG reviewed hallway security footage, which proved she had no nocturnal visitors.

“It was either bullshit or a nightmare,” Staff Sgt. Rowland told RRN.

“No one entered her cell between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.”

The next night, Tierney refused to eat dinner, claiming she saw “glass shards” in mashed potatoes with congealed gravy.

The master-at-arms, our source added, examined the tray and saw no evidence to support her insane assertions.

But that didn’t stop her from demanding complete exoneration or, at least, a visit from Red Cross representatives to observe her inhumane treatment.

JAG summarily denied her requests.

Days afterward, on June 13, Tierney told her JAG-appointed counsel that five GITMO guards had threatened to rape, torture, and kill her.

Again, JAG, having scrutinized video feeds and interviewed a guard with access to her cell, determined she had fabricated the stories.

Regardless of JAG’s claims, the fact is that Deep Staters have died by vigilante justice at GITMO.

In 2023, two MPs bludgeoned to death former FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks, and, in September 2024, Biden’s White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’cooner, was murdered execution-style in a GITMO cell by guards who had accused him of concealing Biden’s mental decline.

As of this writing, Tierney is still at GITMO awaiting a tribunal date.