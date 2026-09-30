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Nikki Florio's avatar
Nikki Florio
Sep 30

Why have NONE of them worked to take down sny of the PEDO presidents or billionaires ( tRump/Biden/Obama/Clinton/Gates/Fuckerberg/Brin/Musk etc)?

They’re well funded and well informed- and obviously organized…

They could execute strategic constitutional AND legal methods to take down these elite satanic creeps - as well as congressmen who support them

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