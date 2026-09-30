By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 30, 2026

Fifty-four Marines and members of the White Hat community whose active-duty contracts expired in the first half of 2026 have declined to reenlist and instead affiliated with the irregular formation known as Col. Kurtz’s Red Hats, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

The 54, all enlisted men ranked E-3 to E-6, have impeccable service records and were offered reenlistment or contract-extension bonuses between $5,000 and $15,000, our source said.

But they declined, citing moral opposition to the Iran conflict and frustration with recent White Hat sluggishness against Deep State desperadoes—a dearth of arrests and prosecutions, which our sources blame on President Trump’s advisors who dislike the military, particularly Stephen Miller.

“They feel their skills will be better put to use under Kurtz, and I can’t say I blame them. I hear he pays well, too, though how he gets money, we’ve no idea,” our source said.

The 54 Marines, he added, completed their mandatory service between February and August and purportedly connected with Colonel Kurtz’ representatives at an eatery near Camp Pendleton.

However, joining the Red Hats doesn’t excuse them from being recalled to service in time of natural emergency.

Every initial US military enlistment mandates an 8-year Military Service Obligation, regardless of time spent on active duty.

The balance is spent in the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR).

However, IRR call-ups happen rarely; the last was in March 2020, when President Trump authorized the activation of 1,000,000 IRR members to support the National Emergency response to the COVID-19 scamdemic.

“About half of them are IRR, but what do we do? Stop them? I don’t think so. Sure, we’re disappointed they didn’t re-up, but with Kurtz, they’ll still be doing the Lord’s work. More power to them, I say. We know Kurtz has the Epstein list and is targeting his clients, so maybe these Marines will get better action than floating on a boat. What we know of Kurtz—he cultivates an image of uncompromised operational freedom. And I suppose that appeals to some Marines itching for a good fight,” said our source.

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