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Natural Law Warrior's avatar
Natural Law Warrior
Oct 14

No need for these priests of scientism. I have to give tRUMP credit where it is due, in this case. Also, we do not need science to measure sea level rise, just mount a real time camera trained on a measuring stick in the dry sand at Obombya's beach house. Stream it live, if the stick is half underwater then you know it's time to get your ARK out of mothballs!

Maybe the camera will deter more chefs from being murdered too. Look, two problems solved!! 😆

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Paul Charles's avatar
Paul Charles
Oct 14

Climate change scientists lost their credibility blaming global warming on mankind. Politics everywhere.

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