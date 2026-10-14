By Idaho Learning News Editorial Team

October 14, 2026

In April 2025, the Trump administration dismissed the author team behind the next National Climate Assessment, sending an email to roughly 400 volunteer researchers that “released” them from their roles.

The congressionally mandated report appeared to be in serious jeopardy.

But the science did not vanish.

A team of 175 independent climate scientists — many of them veterans of earlier national assessments — has now published its findings in the peer-reviewed journals Earth’s Future and the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, stepping into the gap left by a report whose future remains in doubt.

What the Dismissed Authors Actually Did

According to NBC News, the independent report drew on 175 climate scientists, including numerous contributors to past editions of the assessment.

Rather than abandon months of work, the group reshaped its material for academic journals and put it through standard peer review.

The publication is not a rerun of old conclusions.

The authors flag research areas they argue need sharper focus, among them compounding events — cascading disasters such as a hurricane followed closely by a heat wave, where the combined toll exceeds what either would cause alone.

Report author Kenney pointed to this summer’s simultaneous hazards — extreme heat alongside wildfire, and heavy rain that produced flash flooding and power outages — as evidence that such compound risks are straining aging policies and infrastructure, per NBC News.

Why the Official Report was Shelved

The trouble began in April 2025, when the Trump administration halted the scientists’ work on the sixth National Climate Assessment.

Authors received an email saying the report’s scope was “currently being reevaluated” and that all current participants were being released from their roles.

The White House did not respond to questions about why the authors were dismissed or what the reassessment involved, according to NPR.

The dismissal covered a wide range of contributors: not just climate scientists, but economists, tribal leaders, and experts from nonprofits and corporations.

Before the dismissals, NASA had already canceled a key contract with the consulting firm ICF that supported the US Global Change Research Program, the agency that produces the reports.

Critics saw that cancellation as an early sign the assessment process was in trouble.

What the National Climate Assessment is for

The National Climate Assessment is the federal government’s most comprehensive look at how global warming affects the United States.

Under the Global Change Research Act of 1990, the government must submit a report to the president and Congress every four years.

The last edition, released in 2023, found that climate change is already transforming every region of the country, with more frequent and intense extreme weather and costly effects on health, agriculture, water supplies, and infrastructure.

The reports answer practical questions: how fast sea levels are rising near American cities, how much rain is normal for a given region, how to handle wildfire smoke exposure.

State and local governments, along with private companies, use the assessments to plan for heat waves, floods, droughts, and other climate-related disasters.

That’s why scientists told CNN the reports are uniquely valuable at the regional, state, and local levels — and why they worried about what would fill the void.

A Pattern with Precedent

This isn’t the first time a National Climate Assessment has run into political friction.

During the first Trump administration, the Fourth Assessment was completed largely under the Obama White House.

Trump officials published it the day after Thanksgiving in 2017 — a timing choice widely read as an attempt to bury the findings.

The difference this time is scale.

Rather than downplaying an already-completed report, the administration dismissed the entire author team before the work was finished, leaving open the possibility of skipping the report altogether or producing an alternative version with a far more skeptical take on established climate science.

What the New Report Adds

The independent publication isn’t just a reissue of abandoned government work.

The authors note areas where the science has improved since the fifth assessment came out in 2023, including better characterization of flood risk, improved understanding of hurricane rapid intensification, and new data on coastal subsidence in the United States.

Kenney told NBC News that much has changed in the roughly two years since the last assessment was published, and that communities are asking scientists for help understanding the impacts they are already experiencing and what lies ahead.

That framing — scientists responding to demand from communities rather than from a federal mandate — captures the unusual nature of this publication.

The research exists because the authors chose to continue, not because anyone required them to.

What Happens Next Remains Murky

The next official assessment is due by 2027 under the congressional mandate, and the sixth edition had been planned for late 2027 or early 2028.

Whether it will arrive on schedule, in altered form, or not at all is still unknown.

The administration could restart the process with a new author team, narrow the report’s scope, or produce a document that departs from the scientific consensus.

Each path carries different consequences for how climate information reaches the public.

For now, the dismissed scientists have made one outcome less likely: that the work simply disappears.

Their independent report is peer-reviewed, publicly available, and grounded in the same body of evidence that previous assessments relied on.

What it cannot replace is the official standing of a congressionally mandated document — the version that reaches policymakers and the state and local governments that use it through government channels.

The gap between what the law requires and what the government delivers is now the central open question.

The scientists have done their part. Whether the federal government will do its own is an open one.

READ MORE:

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How Do We Stop Climate Engineering? There Is Only One Way Forward

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BOTTOMLINE

In April 2025, the Trump administration released nearly 400 volunteer authors (scientists, researchers, and other experts) from their roles on the sixth National Climate Assessment (NCA6).

An email stated that the report’s scope was being “reevaluated” under the Global Change Research Act of 1990 and that participants were no longer needed.

This followed cuts to the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), which coordinates the congressionally mandated report, and the later removal of prior NCAs from federal websites.

The NCA is typically produced roughly every four years; the fifth was released in 2023, and the sixth had been expected around 2027–2028.

In response, the American Geophysical Union (AGU) and American Meteorological Society (AMS) launched the U.S. Climate Collection (usclimatecollection.org) as a venue for peer-reviewed, assessment-related research.

On September 22, 2026, 175 independent climate scientists—including many former NCA contributors—published the collection’s first paper: a commentary titled “Research priorities for robust climate assessments in the United States.”

It appeared simultaneously in Earth’s Future (AGU) and the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.

The paper is not a full replacement for the official NCA. It is a research roadmap that synthesizes advances since the 2023 NCA5, identifies priorities (such as compounding hazards like heat waves overlapping with wildfire smoke, improved high-resolution projections, sectoral impacts on agriculture/energy, regional needs, and cascading risks), and aims to support future national, subnational, and sectoral assessments.

As of late 2026, the Trump administration had not clearly committed to producing NCA6 on the prior schedule. It has also proposed amendments to the 2023 NCA5 regarding high-emissions scenarios (e.g., RCP8.5) and taken other steps affecting climate-related programs and websites.

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