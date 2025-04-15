By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 15, 2025

A former FEMA official fired in February and arrested in March on charges of treason died in military custody Saturday during an altercation with guards, Real Raw News has learned.

FEMA Chief Financial Officer Mary Comans was fired by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on Valentine’s Day, following a DHS/DOGE investigation revealing that Comans had misappropriated $14.2 million taxpayer dollars to house illegal aliens, including violent MS13 and Tren de Aragua gang members, at four and five star New York City hotels like the Ritz-Carlton ($1,675/night) and The Peninsula New York ($1,100/night).

A joint military-FBI task force surrounded Comans’ estate on March 24 and threatened to flood the house with tear gas unless she at once surrendered.

Comans appeared from the home with her hands raised and obeyed their commands, urging them not to accidentally shoot her.

Informed of the charges—embezzlement, misuse of government funds, and treason—Comans invoked her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination and demanded a phone call to her lawyer.

Her demand was denied; she was told she could make one phone call once she had been processed and placed in a military detainment facility.

Comans seemed to intuit her ultimate destination. “You can’t send me to GITMO.”

“Would you rather go to El Salvador?” an FBI agent asked her.

Comans didn’t answer the question.

The task force brought her to an unidentified intake facility in the Southeast, where she was granted a phone call after again refusing to answer any questions.

A JAG source familiar with Comans’ confinement told Real Raw News that her pleas for legal aid went unanswered.

“It’s not unusual for lawyers to deny representation to Deep Staters in military custody,” our source said.

“They fear being implicated in a client’s crime and tossed in a cell. I can’t say it’s never happened. But Comans was treated fairly and humanly, and, in fact, she’d been what we’d call a model detainee until Saturday. That’s when she got told she was getting transferred to Camp Delta for a military tribunal.”

At that point, he added, Comans became extremely disruptive, thrashing her cell and promising to bite, kick, and scratch anyone who dared approach her.

She hurled meal trays against a wall and said she wouldn’t leave her cell without first securing satisfactory legal aid.

Guards entered the cell with Tasers, ordering Comans to calm down and cuff up for immediate departure.

But a noncompliant Comans ignored the command and charged the guards.

Tethered darts struck her chest, halting her momentum.

She tipped over and fell flat on her back, her head striking the concrete floor.

Her convulsing body continued trembling uncontrollably even after the 5-second jolt that disrupts a body’s neuromuscular control terminated.

She was frothing at the mouth, breath slow and shallow, imperceptibly.

A minute afterward, she stopped breathing and was entirely unresponsive, and the guards summoned emergency medical technicians to evaluate her condition.

She was dead.

On Sunday, a Navy pathologist conducted an autopsy and found that head trauma was not the cause of death.

Comans, it turns out, had an undisclosed coronary disease called ventricular fibrillation, a heart rhythm disorder where the ventricles, the heart’s lower chambers, quiver erratically instead of beating in a coordinated manner.

The Tasers, the pathologist deduced, instantly exacerbated her malady and induced sudden cardiac arrest.

“It’s a shame—shame she won’t stand trial,” our source said.

“Tasers are ‘less than lethal’ 99.9% of the time. If the woman told us she had heart disease, she’d still be alive. She did this to herself.”