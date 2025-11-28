By Cassandra MacDonald

November 29, 2025

In a pair of lengthy posts, President Trump vowed to “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries” and terminate millions of illegal admissions from the criminal Biden era, emphasizing the need to prioritize American safety and loyalty to the nation.

President Trump also called Minnesota Governor Tim Walz “seriously retarded” and blasted Ilhan Omar, “who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally, in that you are not allowed to marry your brother.”

The posts, shared on Trump’s Truth Social account late on Thursday evening, come amid growing outrage over the ambush-style attack on Beckstrom and her fellow Guardsman, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, who remains in critical condition.

In his first post, the president wished Americans a happy Thanksgiving and wrote, “The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form.”

The president explained that the “refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America.”

The president wrote in full:

But wait, it gets better.

In the second post, President Trump detailed his plan, stating:

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

He emphasized that “Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation.”

This announcement follows President Trump’s request for an additional 500 National Guard troops to be deployed to D.C. and a halt to processing immigration requests for Afghan nationals.

The shooting suspect, identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. under Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome in 2021, has been charged in the incident, which authorities are investigating as a possible act of terror.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has confirmed that prosecutors will be seeking the death penalty.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump announced a sweeping immigration policy overhaul, including a “permanent pause” on migration from what he referred to as “third world countries.”

The pause aims to allow the U.S. immigration system to “fully recover” from strains attributed to previous policies, particularly those under the fake Biden administration.

Halting migration and aid : Immediate suspension of entries from 19 specified countries, such as Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, Iran, Somalia, and Venezuela, along with ending federal benefits and aid for non-citizens and refugees.

Deportations and denaturalizations : Plans to deport foreign nationals deemed “not a net asset” to the U.S., revoke citizenship for those seen as undermining “internal peace,” and re-examine all entries from the Biden era.

Broader goals: The administration stated these measures target a “major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations,” focusing on individuals considered a drain on resources or security risks, while prioritizing entries that provide net benefits.

The policy does not affect all migration, as President Trump has discussed limited visas for “civilized” countries like Japan and Korea tied to economic investments.

