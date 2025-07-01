Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

A Deep State thug who’d been confined at GITMO is now detained at Alligator Alcatraz in the Florida Everglades.

As reported last month, White Hats arrested former FEMA deputy administer Maryanne Tierney based on empirical proof she had, in August 2023, ordered FEMA agents in Maui to torture and terrorize and murder Lahaina residents both behind Biden’s Black Curtain and trying to flee the raging inferno that FEMA exacerbated by soaking homes with accelerants like gasoline and kerosene.

On June 18, we posted a follow-up, reporting that Tierney was at GITMO and demanding to be transferred off the naval base, claiming without proof that GITMO staff treated her cruelly and inhumanely.

She’d grumble to anyone in earshot—orderlies, guards, her JAG-appointed lawyer, prosecutors, and other female Deep State inmates in shower stalls.

JAG Corps, a GITMO source, had told RRN, investigated her claims of mistreatment but found they lacked substance.

“No one was sneaking into her cell at night, threatening her. No one put glass shards in her food or gave her contaminated water. She’s a drama queen. She made it all up in her crazy head cause she thought it’d get her off the hook or something. Every day it was something new, a guard giving her the ‘evil eye,’ her lawyer conspiring against her—she has a vivid imagination. But every single day, a hundred times a day, she was screaming to get transferred out of GITMO. So, yesterday her wish came true,” our source said.

JAG apparently has a morbid sense of humor, for on June 30, Tierney was transferred from GITMO to Alligator Alcatraz, which makes no sense because JAG had already shipped her treasonous ass from its Pensacola, Florida, headquarters to GITMO on June 1.

Flying her stateside seems absurd since she’ll eventually return to GITMO to face a military tribunal.

Our source wouldn’t explain JAG’s rationale, but only acting Judge Advocate General Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds and the Department of Homeland Security could have facilitated the transfer.

“Let’s see how she enjoys Alligator Alcatraz. I bet she’ll be begging to get back to GITMO in a week,” our source said.

In closing, we asked our source whether back-and-forthing Tierney was a waste of taxpayer money.

“So, we have a lot of flights with empty seats touching down here every day. It’s negligible.”