By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 22, 2026

“What About the Dow” former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who relocated to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in D.C. after receiving thousands of credible death threats in 2025, reportedly freaked out Friday night upon seeing a drone hovering outside her on-base residence.

Although President Trump, in his infinite wisdom, replaced Bondi with Todd Blanche on April 2, she has remained in a 3,200-square-foot home at Anacostia-Bolling, a 900-acre joint-service installation in Southwest Washington D.C.

Her neighbors are War Secretary Pete Hegseth, former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Stephen and Katie Miller, and Tulsi Gabbard—all of whom requested military protection due to incessant death threats.

Even FBI Director Kash Patel, whose primary residence is Las Vegas, has an apartment at Anacostia-Bolling.

It’s unclear why Bondi and Noem weren’t evicted following their ouster — it could mean they still play pivotal behind-the-scenes roles in Trump’s administration, though that’s speculation.

What’s certain, though, is that a quadcopter drone with kaleidoscopic lights hovered near the veranda window of Bondi’s living room.

Her home security system and base surveillance cameras captured footage of the drone loitering around Bondi’s house for nearly seven minutes, after which it zoomed away.

Per a source familiar with the incident, Bondi, a beautiful and stoic woman who has faced down her most cynical critics, had an atypical meltdown, dashing across the quad to a security checkpoint, where she demanded action.

She said the drone was either spying on or perving her and asked whether the base used drones for security.

After reviewing footage from both the base’s and Bondi’s security cameras, staff confirmed that a quadcopter drone with flashing red-and-green lights had indeed loitered for several minutes outside her residence.

They informed her that the drone was anomalous and not part of the base’s inventory.

Fraught with panic, Bondi screeched, “This is supposed to be a secure United States military installation. What are you going to do about this privacy infringement? Do you want me to report this to President Trump?”

Our source said, “Understandably, she’s upset. Most reasonable people don’t appreciate strange drones showing up at windows. Our best guess, based on dark and grainy video, is a commercial drone, maybe a DJI Mini 5.”

The DJI Mini-5 is an advanced consumer drone with an advertised maximum transmission range of 12.4 miles, though real-world tests in ideal conditions have shown it can travel 19 miles and reach an altitude of almost 20,000 feet. It costs ~$1300.

“The sad fact is, and Pam Bondi knows this, drones popping up at military bases is nothing new. Been happening for years, and we believe 95% of them are flown by curious civilians or trolls who don’t grasp or care about the ramifications of getting caught. The former attorney general was told the incursion would be investigated, but that didn’t satisfy her,” our source went on.

The next morning, he added, she telephoned Colonel Kelli Moon, commander of the 11th Operations Group at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, and asked why fighters hadn’t been sortied or anti-aircraft fire deployed to shoot down the drone.

With all due respect, ma’am, this isn’t Whitman Air Force Base or Area 51. Your question isn’t reasonable. This was probably some kids joy-riding a drone from the other side of the Potomac River,” Col. Moon told Bondi.

“I cannot accept that explanation,” Bondi replied. “I’ve obviously been doxed; how else would they know my address. Someone will answer for this outrage.”

Dissatisfied with Col. Moon’s response, Bondi reached out to the base’s highest-ranking officer, Colonel James M. Clark, telling him that forthwith, she wanted Navy SEALS—and not just ordinary SEALs, but DEVGRU SEALs (formerly SEAL Team Six) to guard her domicile.

“I’m not the person to make that happen; you might want to talk to President Trump, Pete [Hegseth], or [Joint Special Operations Command honcho] Gen. Braga,” Clark told Bondi, who angrily snapped, “You’re the boss here. I can have you replaced, or I can move somewhere safe.”

“No one should have drones peeping them,” our source said, “but if Bondi leaves, no one will miss her, that much I promise you.”

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