By ROB WAUGH

November 26, 2026

UFOs and extraterrestrials are real, and they are taunting the US military with their superior technology, a former government weapons designer has claimed.

Gary Moshier was a US Department of War contractor who focused on creating new military weapons before turning his attention to uncovering proof of UFOs as an author.

After 12 years of research, Moshier concluded that claims of UFO encounters, cattle mutilations, alien abductions and crop circles were ‘staged’ events by extraterrestrials meant to intimidate the human race.

Moshier told the Daily Mail: ‘A lot of what we know about them I consider to be staged.

Obviously, these Navy encounters are staged.’

He specifically pointed to the November 2024 incident in the Pacific Ocean where Navy pilots from the USS Nimitz were conducting training exercises when they tracked multiple unidentified objects descending from 80,000 feet to sea level in under a second.

One of the pilots, Commander David Fravor, described a white, capsule-shaped craft, later dubbed the ‘Tic Tac,’ which appeared to respond intelligently to his fighter jet’s maneuvers before rapidly accelerating out of sight.

‘They challenge our Navy fighters, harass them, shadow them and get them into engagements. They basically demonstrate overwhelming technology, technical superiority. So, they’re taunting us,’ Moshier explained.

He added that the purpose of this, and other shocking incidents UFO witnesses claimed to have seen, was so aliens could make it clear they are invested in keeping Earth habitable to aid with their goals of repopulating their species.

UFOs and extraterrestrials are real, and they are taunting the US military with their superior technology, a former government weapons designer has claimed

The Tic Tac video and countless other UFO recordings shared by the military have never been confirmed to be real extraterrestrial craft.

The US government has also maintained that no physical proof of alien life has ever been recovered on Earth.

Despite the lack of tangible evidence, Moshier, the author of ‘They’re Here: UFOs and Their Occupants,’ said the proof lied in the location of many of these encounters, no one outside of the military is supposed to know about.

The author said UFOs had been documented entering the Combat Air Patrol rendezvous point, a classified location where pilots rendezvous after a mission is completed.

Moshier said he believed UFOs were essentially stating:

‘We’re the superior race. We know where you’re going. We know where you’re going to be in the future. Don’t mess with us.’

He said his research, conducted using existing evidence from years of documented UFO and extraterrestrial sightings, began to show a clear pattern, which he claimed hinted at why aliens are here.

‘My opinion is that we’re being visited by an alien race whose main agenda is repopulation of planet Earth. They’re coming here to live and thrive here.’

The UFO researcher specifically pointed to a 1994 UFO sighting in Zimbabwe where 62 students observed silver-colored objects descending from the sky.

Gary Moshier was a US Department of War contractor who focused on creating new military weapons before turning his attention to uncovering proof of UFOs as an author

Many of the witnesses reported meeting humanoid figures and receiving telepathic messages.

‘These kids were telling their stories. The usual story is that we’re ruining planet Earth,’ Moshier said.

Moshier claimed that the ‘thread’ connecting many areas of UFO research was that aliens seem to be warning humanity about damaging the planet.

‘They’re seen at nuclear sites of all types, weapons storage areas, weapon platforms, weapon processing plants, or nuclear processing plants,’ the researcher detailed.

He speculated that cattle mutilation was another attempt to show humans that they should look after livestock because aliens were concerned over our food supply.

‘They admonish humanity for ruining the environment. A lot of the conversation between abductees and the aliens when they’re being taken is how we’re ruining the Earth. They’re worried about our stewardship of planet Earth,’ he said.

Former military personnel have spoken publicly about incidents during the Cold War involving UFOs flying over sites where American and Soviet nuclear missiles were being kept.

According to the whistleblowers, the unidentified craft had the ability to activate and deactivate the missiles at will.

In November 2004, Navy pilots aboard the USS Nimitz were conducting training exercises off the coast of Southern California when radar detected multiple unidentified aerial objects

Without proof from any direct encounters himself, Moshier claimed that the reason aliens want humans not to harm the environment is far from innocent.

‘My opinion is that we’re being visited by an alien race whose main agenda is repopulation of planet Earth. They’re coming here to live and thrive here.’

Moshier believed that everything from crop circles to telepathic encounters were being carried out to persuade people to take better care of Earth while aliens quietly live among us.

Current members of Congress and former government employees have previously claimed alien UFO bases do exist on Earth, likely hidden under the ocean.

Other claims, including those of former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, have alleged that alien-human hybrids live among the human population undetected.

‘They’re basically creating another species, which was first called hybrids, and then when they got to the point where these hybrids are basically identical to humans, except for their neurological capability,’ Moshier claimed.

READ MORE:

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Ex-Pentagon Official Says UAP Files Reveal ‘Treasure Trove’ of Intelligence Dating Back to the 1940s

BOTTOMLINE

Gary Moshier, a former U.S. Department of Defense engineer and weapons contractor, made these claims in a late-November 2026 Daily Mail interview while promoting his book They’re Here: UFOs and Their Occupants.⁠

Moshier worked roughly 30 years as a DoD engineer focused on military weapons before shifting to UFO research.

He is affiliated with groups including the Sol Foundation and the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies.

His conclusions come from about 12 years of studying existing reports rather than any personal direct encounters.⁠

The interview appeared around the same time as a Pentagon release of additional UAP/UFO files (including older contractor reports that proposed storage for exotic materials).

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