By Jim Hᴏft

March 11, 2025

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday, upon his return from Hong Kong.

This arrest stems from a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing Duterte of crimes against humanity related to his aggressive anti-drug campaign during his presidency.

Duterte’s tenure from 2016 to 2022 was characterized by a relentless war on drugs called “OPLAN Tokhang,” an anti-drug operation involving house visits to persuade suspected drug users and pushers to surrender.

A campaign essential to ridding the nation of the scourge of narcotics.

Human rights groups have recorded approximately 1,400 suspicious killings in Davao during the 22 years Rodrigo Duterte served as mayor.

Additionally, over 6,200 individuals were allegedly killed in police operations under his anti-drug campaign, which remains under investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Despite international criticism, Duterte remained steadfast, asserting that his actions were necessary to ensure the safety and security of the Filipino people.

By October 2016, approximately 732,000 individuals had surrendered to authorities, overwhelming the administration and prompting the construction of more rehabilitation centers.

By March 2022, the number of surrenders had exceeded one million.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) initiated a preliminary examination into former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign in early 2018, focusing on alleged crimes against humanity.

In response, Duterte announced the Philippines’ withdrawal from the ICC in March 2018, which took effect on March 17, 2019.

Despite the withdrawal, the ICC maintained jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was a member, specifically between November 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019.

On September 15, 2021, the ICC authorized a formal investigation into the alleged crimes during Duterte’s tenure.

Prior to his arrest, Duterte had traveled to Hong Kong, where he addressed a gathering of Filipino expatriates.

During his speech, he acknowledged the possibility of an ICC arrest warrant but remained defiant, asserting that his actions were in the nation’s best interest.

“Even if you kill me now, it does not scare me a bit. I won’t be thankful, but I will just be happy to finally rest. If they want to arrest me, I will go to them. I don’t play hide-and-seek like that. I was a president, so who would I hide from? The police? The army? Who? The ICC? I’ve been waiting for that for a long time. Crimes against humanity? Even those who were killed by Hitler, add them to the list, or the unsolved massacres around the world—charge them to me because this is just one hell anyway,” Duterte said.

More from GMA News:

In a separate statement, former presidential legal counsel Atty. Salvador Panelo branded the arrest as unlawful.

“It’s unlawful arrest. The PNP didn’t allow one of his lawyers to meet him at the airport and to question the legal basis for PRRD’s arrest,” Panelo said.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.