No, this claim is not true. It originates from an article published on November 10, 2025, by Real Raw News, a website widely recognized for spreading satirical fiction, conspiracy theories, and fabricated stories about secret military tribunals, arrests of public figures, and other sensational events that never occur in reality. ￼ ￼ ￼

Rear Admiral Milton J. Sands III (often called “Jamie” Sands) is a real U.S. Navy SEAL officer who was indeed removed from his position as commander of Naval Special Warfare Command on August 22, 2025, by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as part of a broader Pentagon leadership shake-up. ￼ ￼ His official Navy biography and Wikipedia page confirm his career details, but there is no mention of any nickname like “Iron Fist,” post-firing arrest, or charges of sedition and incitement to mutiny. ￼ ￼

No official U.S. military sources—including the Navy’s website, the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps site, or Department of Defense announcements—report any such arrest. ￼ ￼ Searches across news outlets, fact-check sites, and social media turn up zero credible corroboration; the story only appears on Real Raw News and is echoed by a handful of X accounts that frequently share unverified or conspiratorial content. ￼ ￼ ￼

Real Raw News has a long history of inventing similar tales (e.g., fake JAG executions of politicians or celebrities), and its disclaimers often note that content is for entertainment or satirical purposes. This specific claim fits that pattern: dramatic details like a dawn raid at a “Virginia ranch” with “patriotic SEALS from SEAL Team 5” as backup, but no evidence, photos, court records, or mainstream reporting. If a high-profile Navy SEAL commander were actually arrested on sedition charges, it would dominate legitimate news cycles.

