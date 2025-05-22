Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
9m

It’s all a waste of time. Us Americans got no choice. We weren’t even considered. We are collateral damage on both sides.!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture