Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Twig's avatar
Twig
3h

Why would a 24 year veteran commit treason? Disaster for everyone.

Reply
Share
VAnAR's avatar
VAnAR
3h

This falls under TREASON, correct?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture