By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 10, 2025

Former USDA Inspector General Phyllis Fong, behind Avian Influenza Scamdemic scheduled to hang on April 11, tried to hang herself in her Camp Blaz prison cell Wednesday night after penning a suicide note that read, “If I’m to die, it’ll be at my own hands.”

Fong, whom JAG convicted of treason last week, had shredded a bed sheet and pillowcase, fashioning the fabric into a makeshift rope and noose, the latter around her neck and the former to the spigot of the sink in her cell.

Apparently, she was unaware her cell had hidden cameras and that military police were remotely viewing the bizarre scene from a security booth only 30 feet away.

They were gaping at the CCTV feed in stunned silence as Fong tied together strips of fabric and awkwardly contorted her body beneath the sink.

Fong, a source at Blaz told Real Raw News, had an absolute dearth of intelligence in matters of suicide: While she could’ve injured herself, the distance between the sink and floor wasn’t great enough for her to effectively starve her brain of oxygen.

Regardless, the MPs entered her cell as she was slipping the noose over her head and asked her what the hell she thought she was doing.

Fong suddenly forgot she was fluent in English and said in Chinese, “I kill me not you kill me,” loosely translated.

The MPs restrained Fong and removed her Jerry-rigged implement of self-destruction. They also removed her bunk and bedding so she’d have to sleep on a cement floor her final night in captivity.

“We won’t be deprived of justice,” a JAG source told Real Raw News. “Fong hangs tomorrow, at our hands.”