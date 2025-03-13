By Dan Lyman

March 13, 2025

The United States is facing an opportunity to return to greatness as a nation that exists primarily to benefit its citizens, not those of the rest of the world.

“Fortress America” is political scientist Josiah Lippincott’s vision for a sovereign, secure, and self-sufficient Homeland governed by innovative, courageous patriots like President Donald Trump and future statesmen who can carry the MAGA agenda deep into the 21st century.

“I want America to be strong. I want us to have a strong manufacturing base. I want a massive reduction in immigration – legal migration. Cut it by 90%,” Lippincott told immigration news outlet Border Hawk during a recent interview.

“The primary migrants who should be here are people who are marrying American citizens, migrants who have extraordinary scientific and technological accomplishments to offer the American people, and the handful of individuals in the world who would simply make good American citizens by virtue of their achievements or their spiritual orientation to Western Civilization.”

A Marine veteran, Lippincott says he formulated his worldview while growing up in California and then through extensive international travel and exposure to other cultures and societies, and determined immigration is a bedrock issue upon which a nation is made or broken.

“Americans care about immigration, and the old arguments lambasting us as ‘nativists’ – that doesn’t fly. That was defeated at the ballot box. I am a nativist. I want what’s good for American citizens. So what? That should be obvious,” he said.

“There are some immigrants to America who really do contribute, but the reality is that the vast majority who are here see this country as a place to grift. We don’t need them here. We don’t need H-1B visas. We don’t need the current rate of ‘legal’ immigration.”

“American is full. Go home. Make China great again. Make India great again. Make Mexico great. If the only way you can be successful is when you’re living here under American laws and institutions, then the secret sauce isn’t immigrants, it’s Americans,” he stated.

More than 50 million aliens who are present in the U.S. illegally or under “extremely tenuous” legal circumstances “absolutely should not be here,” and could be deported rapidly if Congress allotted more funding for removals and by streamlining the process via a whole of government approach, Lippincott says.

President Trump Must Direct Whole-of-Government Approach to End Invasion of US

Lippincott gives the Trump administration an A+ grade thus far, asserting that the President is showing Americans “what is possible” by exploring new avenues and remedies, such as sending illegal aliens and hardened criminals to GITMO or supermax prisons in El Salvador.

“The energy on these issues is not going away. Regardless of what happens with President Trump, this is not going away. People feel there is freedom to speak honestly on these issues in a new way, and as long as we keep that up, there are a lot of good things that are going to happen,” Lippincott declared.

