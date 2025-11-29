By Ethan White

November 30, 2025

As of November 14, 2025, the $100 million corruption ring at the center of Ukraine’s energy sector is no longer a hidden operation—it’s exposed.

And with it, the entire illusion of “the brave little democracy” the elites used to justify funneling billions into their war machine is being ripped to shreds.

This is not just a local scandal. This is a linchpin in the collapse of an international money-laundering operation run by unelected bureaucrats, corrupt politicians, and defense contractors—all under the shield of “supporting Ukraine.”

And the timing of this exposure is no coincidence. The anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine—NABU and SAP—weren’t allowed to move until now.

Back in 2023 and 2024, every investigation that got too close to Zelenskyy’s circle was quietly shut down or buried. But with President Trump back in office, the military intelligence channels that were choked under the criminal Biden administration have reopened.

The blockades are being removed. The criminal networks are being exposed.

Now the real investigations begin.

Ukraine’s so-called president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has built his image on globalist media narratives and military aid packages—but under the surface, he has always been the puppet of financial oligarchs, defense contractors, and entertainment-industry backers who used war as cover to extract massive profits.

And now, one of those backers just got caught.

Timur Mindich, a name that should be in every headline in America right now, was a key financier behind Zelenskyy’s rise to power.

He co-owned Kvartal 95, the entertainment company that manufactured the Zelenskyy brand, and served as the bridge between Zelenskyy and Ihor Kolomoisky, the Ukrainian oligarch who bankrolled his presidential campaign.

Kolomoisky is now rotting in a Kyiv prison after being charged with embezzlement and fraud—charges that were postponed for years until it became politically useful to sacrifice him.

Mindich, however, got out.

Right before the Ukrainian anti-corruption task force moved in on his $100 million energy-sector scam, Mindich fled to Israel—and investigators are actively looking into who tipped him off.

This wasn’t a random flight. Someone inside Zelenskyy’s inner circle gave him advance notice. That means the rot goes even deeper.

And the scheme itself was industrial in scale.

Using state energy contracts at Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear power company, Mindich and his network siphoned off 10–15% from inflated deals, laundering the money through a hidden office in Kyiv.

Prosecutors recovered bags of physical cash—not crypto, not bank accounts—literal bags, because this was off-the-books money, meant to vanish.

These aren’t small-time crooks. This is how the global war economy is funded.

These are the quiet transfers that kept certain Western firms, defense contractors, and intelligence agencies flush with blood money while the media ran puff pieces on Ukrainian resilience.

But Mindich didn’t do it alone.

Justice Minister German Galushchenko—once Energy Minister—was suspended for collaborating with Mindich. Investigators say he helped manipulate state contracts and grease the laundering operation.

He hasn’t been charged, but that’s typical of globalist fall guys. They get suspended, disappear, resurface in some NGO or international task force, and carry on their work elsewhere under a different name.

And there’s more. Oleksiy Chernyshov, former Deputy Prime Minister and another Zelenskyy insider, was caught in NABU wiretaps under the codename “Che Guevara.”

Prosecutors say he pocketed over $1.3 million in kickbacks.

His name has already appeared in earlier defense ministry procurement scandals—but again, no media coverage, no Western outrage. Why? Because he wasn’t the real target.

The real target was always preserving the image of Ukraine as the “good guy” in a black-and-white Hollywood script written by NATO think tanks and World Economic Forum strategists.

And behind that image, the military industrial pipeline was overflowing.

Ukraine wasn’t just a victim of war. It was the laundering center of the 21st century—a proxy state where weapons contracts were inflated, fake humanitarian projects were created, and aid money was recycled back into Western political foundations, election campaigns, and offshore accounts.

Even defense procurement was poisoned.

Rustem Umerov, former defense minister and current head of the Security and Defense Council, is under investigation for attempting to push through contracts for low-quality Chinese body armor at inflated prices.

And who was involved in those talks? Timur Mindich.

This wasn’t a mistake. These vests failed military testing. They weren’t even delivered.

The contract was being pushed purely to extract another round of kickbacks through fake orders. And when it failed, Umerov tried to walk it back like nothing happened.

But the fingerprints remain. And Zelenskyy? Still pretending he’s above it all.

He stood on stage this week, calling for “sanctions against two businessmen” without naming Mindich. He called for the resignation of his ministers, as if he had no idea what was going on under his nose.

But in the summer of 2025, Zelenskyy’s own office tried to strip NABU and SAP of their independence, placing them under the control of a political appointee.

That attempt was only blocked after protests and pressure from Trump-aligned diplomatic channels made it impossible to proceed.

Let’s be absolutely clear: Zelenskyy tried to cover this up months ago. This investigation was happening in secret, and when it got too close to his film studio buddy and campaign bankroller, he tried to kill it. He failed.

And now, the elites who built him are panicking.

This is why EU officials are scrambling to secure emergency aid packages. This is why Western media suddenly shifted focus back to Israel or Taiwan.

It’s the oldest trick in the book: start another crisis to bury the last one.

But it won’t work anymore. Not with President Trump back in command, not with the White Hats activating operations to cut off every last tentacle of the global elite’s money-laundering empire.

And that’s exactly what this is.

The war in Ukraine was never about freedom. It was a globalist investment operation, wrapped in the language of democracy and sold to taxpayers in the U.S., Europe, and Australia.

Your money didn’t go to saving Ukraine—it went to contract kickbacks, arms dealers, fake humanitarian NGOs, and the elite families that sit behind the curtain.

Zelenskyy was their actor. Mindich was the handler. And Kolomoisky was the bank.

And now the curtain’s on fire.

With Trump’s presidency re-established in 2025 and the QFS transition accelerating, the flow of offshore money is being severed. The Deep State war machine is starving.

And their actors are running. Ukraine is only the beginning.

Mindich is in hiding. The arrests are underway. Investigators are tracking new targets. But don’t expect the media to follow—because they were part of it too.

This is what happens when the real investigations start. Not the fake Russiagate setups. Not the performative impeachments. This is the slow, grinding end of an era.

The global elites built a war on lies. And now their lie is being buried in real courtrooms, with real names, real wiretaps, and real trails of stolen money.

And President Trump is watching. Every name. Every transaction. Every rat fleeing the ship.

They thought they could run this forever. They were wrong.

BOTTOMLINE

A major corruption scandal has emerged in Ukraine’s energy sector, involving allegations of embezzling around $100 million through kickbacks and inflated contracts at the state-owned nuclear power company Energoatom.

This was uncovered in November 2025 by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) after a 15-month investigation dubbed “Operation Midas,” which included over 1,000 hours of wiretaps revealing coded discussions about bribes (typically 10-15% of contract values) and pressure on contractors to pay up.

Some critics, including lawmakers from his own party, argue the scandal couldn’t have happened without oversight from his inner circle, like chief of staff Andrii Yermak (also not charged), and it’s eroding trust at a time when Ukraine faces blackouts from Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

The EU has reacted strongly, calling it “extremely unfortunate” and urging swift action, especially since it froze $1.7 billion in aid earlier over concerns about anti-corruption reforms.

