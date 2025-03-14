By Jim Hᴏft

March 14, 2025

It’s been less than two months since President Donald Trump returned to the White House and already the administration is seeing results.

Illegal immigration is down to a trickle.

The DOGE team is identifying and eliminating billions of dollars in waste and fraud.

Russia and the US are meeting for peace talks on the Ukraine War.

And President Trump is seeing major results in the economy.

Egg prices, gas prices, and inflation are all down under President Donald Trump.

Gas prices soared under criminal Joe Biden and Democrats. That was their plan.

GasBuddy chart March 2025

Today gas prices are back down to 3.05 per gallon.

When President Trump left office prices were down around $2.40 per gallon. Then fake Joe Biden took over and gas prices reached record highs.

Egg prices are down two dollars a dozen eggs in the past month.

And the inflation rate is already down to 2.8% after years of record inflation under fake Joe Biden and his handlers.

Current US Inflation Rates: 2000-2025

*The latest inflation data (12-month based) is always displayed in the chart’s final column.

The annual inflation rate for the United States was 2.8% for the 12 months ending February, compared to the previous rate increase of 3%, according to U.S. Labor Department data published on March 12, 2025.

Table: Annual Inflation Rates

To find annual inflation rates for a calendar year, look to the December column.

For instance, the inflation rate in 2024 was 2.9%. Meanwhile, the "Ave" column shows the average inflation rate for each year using CPI data.

In 2023, the average inflation rate was 4.1%. These average rates are published by the BLS but are rarely discussed in the news media, taking a back seat to the actual rate of inflation for a given calendar year.

The next inflation update is scheduled for release on April 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET, providing information on the inflation rate for the 12 months ending March.

For inflation rates in prior years, please refer to historical inflation rates.

If you would like to calculate the accumulated rates between two different dates, you can use the US Inflation Calculator.

It took President Trump less than two months to clear out the trash and start the rejuvenation of America.

And he’s just getting started!

