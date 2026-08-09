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BigBlueSky
Aug 9

This is sounds great at first, until you realize that society's obsession with youth and physical prowess has already created a bunch of superficial people devoid of real depth. Part of building character in life is coming to terms with your own mortality and the journey you take as you come to realize how precious life is. I think there's a difference between thriving knowing that you won't have to deal with major health issues as you age and just living in a state of stasis. Children already are viewed by some as nuisances. Imagine a world where children aren't viewed as society's future. You can't create a utopia when everything is so shallow and meaningless. People who didn't want to live like that and chose to age naturally would be treated as outcasts.

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