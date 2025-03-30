GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN CREATED THE “PENTAGON PEDOPHILE TASK FORCE” – BISS LAW OFFICE (FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL & MICHAEL FLYNN’S ATTORNEY) SAYS MICHAEL FLYNN WAS, HIMSELF, (QANON) in fact “THE PLAN”
THE PLAN WAS to SEIZE PENTAGON COMPUTERS FULL of CHILD PORN. "Did you know that they found child porn on the server of the Pentagon computers and zero people were ever arrested."
Biss Law Office, Charlottesville, Virginia, (Law Office of Steven Scott Biss) the attorney of retired General Michael Flynn, Kash Patel, Devin Nunes, Dan Bongino, Robert David Steele, Randi Lynn Erickson, award winning reporter and FBI witness (against Jeffrey Epstein) Timothy Charles Holmseth, has announced that General Michael Flynn was “the plan” – the phrase associated with “Q” and/or “QAnon” which messaged to Flynn’s followers “TRUST THE PLAN“.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tuzara Post Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.