Biss Law Office, Charlottesville, Virginia, (Law Office of Steven Scott Biss) the attorney of retired General Michael Flynn, Kash Patel, Devin Nunes, Dan Bongino, Robert David Steele, Randi Lynn Erickson, award winning reporter and FBI witness (against Jeffrey Epstein) Timothy Charles Holmseth, has announced that General Michael Flynn was “the plan” – the phrase associated with “Q” and/or “QAnon” which messaged to Flynn’s followers “TRUST THE PLAN“.