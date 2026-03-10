By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 11, 2026

No sooner had we published an article about White Hats asserting that the Deep State had replaced President Trump with a clone or body double than an adjunct for General Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the United States Marine Corps and leader of the White Hat alliance, called us to rebuke the “patently absurd” replacement theory.

READ MORE: Some White Hats See More Signs President Trump’s Been Replaced by Deep State Imposter

“What’s this bullshit,” he said. “President Trump is President Trump and no one should question his authenticity.”

He called the clone/double theory “fringe,” saying that the officer postulating it spoke for, at most, 20 dissenters among the countless White Hats who wholeheartedly embrace President Trump’s vision of American supremacy.

“I’ve served this nation for over four decades,” Gen. Smith said, per our source.

“I’ve stared down enemies foreign and domestic. And I can tell you without a shadow of doubt: the man in the Oval Office is the real Donald J. Trump. He’s I’ve fought for this country like no one else, and I’ll keep fighting for him until every last globalist and Deep Stater is exposed. We talk every day, and if he’s a fake, I’d know it.”

The general went further, praising Trump’s presidential excellence as irrefutable proof of his authenticity. Recalling Trump’s first term, Smith highlighted economic triumphs and foreign policy wins.

“Under Trump, we saw the lowest unemployment in decades, energy independence, and peace deals in the Middle East that no one thought possible. We’ve prosecuted hundreds of Deep Staters and are getting rid of the illegal aliens that vote Democratic. A body double couldn’t negotiate like a lion or inspire millions with that raw energy. Trump’s genius in deal-making, his instinct for leadership—it’s all there, unchanged and unbreakable,” Gen. Smith reportedly said.

The source called our earlier article “irresponsible,” saying we should’ve spoken with Gen. Smith’s office before publishing it.

“White Hats thinking President Trump isn’t Trump aren’t White Hats any longer,” he said in closing.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.