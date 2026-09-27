By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 27, 2026

Marine Corps Commandant and White Hat commander General Eric M. Smith has beseeched War Secretary Pete Hegseth to urge President Trump to deploy combat Marines to polling places in battleground states rife with illegal aliens and ANTIFA insurgents, a source in Gen. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

Per our source, Gen. Smith contacted Secretary Hegseth after the Department of Justice announced its intent to send 1,000 unarmed election monitors to Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Maine—states with House and Senate seats up for grabs.

Naturally, the Fake News Media has falsely accused President Trump of politicizing the DOJ, upbraiding him for “violating the Constitution.”

What the Lamestream media failed to mention, of course, is that the criminal Joseph R. Biden, in November 2024, had deployed 700 DOJ advisors, as well as 1,500 FEMA watchers, to swing states.

To their dismay, President Trump’s popularity was ascending, and, unlike the 2020 presidential election, 2024 was too big to rig.

Currently, though, many White Hats, including Gen. Smith, believe that only “a show of force” will deter illegals and agitators from casting illegal votes and, perhaps, ushering in a new era of pronoun-loving transgender people and “meowing” furries demanding that litter boxes be placed in grade school bathrooms.

Not to mention the DSA’s sought-after takeover of the federal government. And the reemergence of a demented society that encourages minors to undergo chemical castration without parental consent.

Our source said Gen. Smith spoke with esteemed War Secretary Pete Hegseth on September 13 and implored him to let Marines defend the nation against foreign and domestic enemies.

“General Smith has a lot of respect for Pete [Hegseth]. He’s probably the best War/Defense secretary we’ve had, a real patriot. Right now, we have 5,000 combat Marines in the Middle East, but 20,000 at home. We can mobilize them in 96 hours, distribute them across states infested with illegals and ANTFA. We ain’t gonna be standing outside a place demanding papers, but if we see a Honda Accord packed with 10 Latinos, or a busload of Pink, Purple, and Blue-haired women, or men wearing capri pants and sheer T-shirts, show up at a voting site, well, it’ll be our duty to intervene.”

He noted that President Trump has the authority to deploy Marines to sanctuary cities just as he had deployed them to augment ICE’s mass deportation efforts in Los Angeles in June 2025.

Secretary Hegseth, our source said, promised to relay Gen. Smith’s proposal to POTUS.

“The General distrusts the DOJ; in his eyes, the entirety of the US Armed Forces must act immediately and decisively against the socialist invasion of our beloved country,” our source said.

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