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James Nichols's avatar
James Nichols
1h

It Isn’t Going To Happen…Just More Lies From The Orange 🍊 Guy. This WAR Is Just Warming Up And Will Be With Us For The Next Decade.

Mark My Words!

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Robin Wood's avatar
Robin Wood
1h

Radicals and money to keep wars going and it's not a good things when this shit is about with murderers like radical Islamics.

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