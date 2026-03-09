By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 9, 2026

Cuba’s Armed Revolutionary Forces (FAR) are massing troops and weapons along the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base fence as a precaution in case President Trump moves to oust Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel, Real Raw News has learned.

In March, President Trump said his administration would turn its focus to Cuba after the Iranian conflict and did not rule out military action against Havana.

President Trump called Cuba a “failed nation” and a “humanitarian threat,” hinting that a “friendly takeover” could happen “soon.”

He assembled prosecutors and DEA agents to see if Díaz-Canel permitted drug shipments to the U.S. The charges would likely mirror those used to arrest Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

While it’s still unclear whether President Trump is posturing or sincere, Díaz-Canel has certainly heard President Trump’s radioactive rhetoric and seen the United States respond to terrorism and the cartels.

He must by now know that President Trump, while willing to negotiate deals, seldom bluffs and that if adroit Special Operations Forces target him in a Maduro-style raid, his days of grandstanding and self-adulation are at an end.

Neither he nor his brittle military can weaken the US Armed Forces’ ability to project force globally in hours.

However, theoretically, Cuban forces could wreak havoc against US assets in Cuba, namely Guantánamo Bay and the 5,000 people (soldiers, Marines, civilians, and defense contractors) stationed there.

In fact, GITMO sources have told RRN that Díaz-Canel began moving additional troops and hardware near the fenceline after President Trump telegraphed intent to topple the regime.

According to a “Disposition of Cuba’s Armed Revolutionary Forces” memo reviewed by RRN, the number of Cuban sentries on Cuba’s side of the fence has quadrupled over the last five days, and Cuban armor, though obsolete, is on the move, having left an eastern command node for the town of Sempre, 20 miles north of GITMO.

Cuba’s armor is antiquated, comprising Soviet-era BRDM-1 and -2 amphibious scout cars, BMP-1 IFVs, and BTR APCs, for which Cuba has no spare parts.

They have outdated towed artillery but few working shells, which the country no longer manufactures, and Russia no longer produces.

Besides a couple of decaying first-generation MiG-29s, Cuba’s so-called air force is formed of outmoded propeller-driven planes that Cuba cannot afford to fuel due to current sanctions on its suppliers.

A greater threat to GITMO (Guantanamo Bay Naval Base), a source said, are Díaz-Canel’s guerrilla warfare units—irregular combat groups trained to use hit-and-run tactics—that could swarm the fenceline or launch mortars (portable, short-range artillery weapons) at the base.

“You seen that movie 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi? With the ragheads that stormed the State Department compound and motored the CIA annex? That’s a threat, not their old planes or joke of a navy. They got lots of mortars, RPGs, and Kalashnikovs. We got about 1,000 troops, Marines, sailors, National Guard,” said Lieutenant Klingman of the 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (1/6), 2d Marine Division, operating as part of Task Force Belleau Wood to support Department of Defense and Homeland Security missions, which include illegal alien and Deep State criminal detainment.

“We know they’re fortifying their side of the fence and surging vehicles closer to us. Maybe it’s an empty threat, or maybe they’ll strike if they think President Trump’s gonna try to take down the government. I think we should clean their clocks before that happens, but that’s up to the Pentagon.”

Asked whether GITMO has buttressed defenses should the Cubans hit GITMO, he answered, “I’m not at liberty to discuss our prep work, but if those commies fire a single bullet across the fence, or put a single mortar on a building, they won’t live to regret it.”

