October 12, 2025

The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (“AIN”) International Tribunal dropped a bombshell declaration exposing COVID injections as biological and technological weapons of mass destruction under international law.

It is based on findings that the injections meet the criteria for weapons of mass destruction under the US Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, Florida statutes, Canada’s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, and the International Biological Weapons Convention.

In a letter dated 13 December 2024, Canada’s Ministry of Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs confirmed the formal recognition of the AIN, its Treaty and its Tribunal and affirmed a nation-to-nation relationship, thereby acknowledging the Tribunal’s sovereignty under international law.

After reviewing hundreds of pages of evidence from my current case, including scientific papers and legal briefs filed in the Florida court system, as well other scientific papers, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal, issued a declaration and ORDER declaring the MRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

A.I.N. International Tribunal is the first governing body and judicial authority in the world to issue an ORDER declaring MRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

In addition to legal briefs and scientific studies, A.I.N. reviewed affidavits filed in my current case in the Florida court system from Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Karen Kingston; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D.. Dr. Ben Marble, M.D., and Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD.; and the late Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD, the law professor that wrote the U.S. domestic implementation legislation of the Biological Weapons Convention, called the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989.

Dr. Boyle publicly stated the COVID-19 injections were bioweapons in late 2020, before they were even deployed.

The declaration and ORDER include quotes from and or cites affidavits from Dr. Francis Boyle, J.D, PhD; Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Dr. Andrew Zywiec, M.D.,; Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD; and Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. It also cites the work of Dr. James Thorp, M.D.; Dr. David J. Speicher, who also provided an affidavit; Dr. Jessica Rose; and Dr. Kevin McKernan; and cites a recent paper by Dr. Andrew Zywiec, et. al., stating that the ‘vaccine’ violated the Biological Weapons Convention.

This extraordinary declaration and ORDER comes in the wake of the World Council for Health Florida chapter declaring the MRNA nanoparticle injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Previously county Republican Parties across the U.S. as well as the Idaho and Arizona GOPs declared MRNA nanoparticle injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) International Tribunal stated:

A.I.N.) International Tribunal has nation to nation status recognized by the Canadian government. It is the first governing body and judicial authority in the world to issue an ORDER declaring the MRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

It is unclear what the international legal ramifications of this ORDER will be.

The ORDER also states:

BOTTOMLINE

The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) International Tribunal describes itself as a sovereign judicial body representing indigenous nations globally, operating under principles of indigenous sovereignty and divine laws, with a focus on issues like environmental protection, child welfare, and decolonization.

However, this tribunal is not a recognized international court or authority under established global institutions like the United Nations, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), or the International Criminal Court (ICC).

It lacks binding power over international law in the way bodies like the ICJ do for matters involving weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), which are typically governed by treaties such as the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) or addressed by UN disarmament offices.

The AIN’s declaration appears to be a symbolic or advocacy statement rather than an enforceable ruling with worldwide legal effect.

Under actual international law, WMD designations involve state actors through UN mechanisms, not unilateral declarations by non-state groups.

