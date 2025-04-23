By Baxter Dmitry

April 23, 2025

Pope Francis spent his lifetime pushing the limits of blasphemy.

He gave the World Economic Forum permission to draft a “fact-checked” version of the Bible. He declared that atheism and Satanism are valid pathways to God.

He said that pedophiles can find a place in heaven. And he insisted that Christianity must merge with Islam to form a one world religion.

Then came the proclamation that stunned even longtime critics: his close friend the late Klaus Schwab—architect of the Great Reset—is more important than Jesus in these end times.

And yet, Francis’ defenders kept bending over backwards. Contorting truth into loyalty. Defending the indefensible.

Then, gasping for breath on his deathbed, on the holiest day in the Christian calendar… the globalist Jesuit pope descended even further into the Luciferian abyss.

Francis opened up about his battle with pneumonia earlier this year.

He claimed he was clinically dead for 21 minutes. And in that time—so he said—he left his body, crossed over, and found no God in the afterlife.

No Jesus. No love. Only darkness. And demons.

The New World Order pope, whose deeply symbolic death prompted Klaus Schwab to abruptly resign—died as he lived, spreading deceit and promoting Satanism.

Good luck defending him this time.

As Francis perishes and Schwab flees the stage, it’s worth remembering:

The guard change… but the agenda never does. Power shifts. Puppets fall.

But the hand pulling the strings remains the same.

Evil doesn’t retire. Evil doesn’t sleep.

It just puts on a new mask.

On Sunday, Pope Francis was pushed forward in his wheelchair to greet the Easter crowds, frailer than usual, gaunt from his recent hospitalization.

But it wasn’t his appearance that left those in attendance stunned, and it wasn’t the standard Easter sermon—it was what he said after the address.

Later that night, on his deathbed, the Pope revealed he had died in hospital—clinically dead—for 21 minutes during his battle with pneumonia.

During that time, he claims his soul left his body. He crossed over. But he did not find heaven.

There was no throne of God. No Christ. No light.

Only darkness. And demons.

God is dead, the Pope told those who were listening. Jesus did not meet me.

There was no light. And then, most chilling of all—he declared that the time had come to move on from the old religions.

Christianity. Islam. Judaism. Buddhism. He says they must merge.

Not out of unity—but out of necessity.

A new religion is coming, he says. One that transcends scripture and tradition.

One that worships global governance, climate salvation, and human enhancement.

Not faith in the divine… But a return to the primacy of nature.

And the question no one seems to be asking is: Why? Why now? Why this message?

Why would the supposed Vicar of Christ—the spiritual leader of over a billion Catholics—declare that God is dead and that Jesus never appeared in the afterlife?

Why would he open his lying mouth on Christianity’s holiest day and dismantle the very foundation of the faith he was supposed to uphold?

The answer may be darker than most dare imagine.

Pope Francis wasn’t just questioning tradition.

He was actively defying Biblical scripture. And he was doing it in plain sight.

For years now, there were warnings—whispers of a coming one world religion, a New World Order, foretold by prophecy, feared by theologians.

And Francis? He wasn’t stopping it. As an Agenda Contributor at the World Economic Forum he was building it.

Perhaps the first unmistakable signal came when Francis shocked the Christian world by opening the Vatican—not just as a place of pilgrimage for Catholics, but as a platform for Islamic and Jewish prayers.

This wasn’t interfaith dialogue.

This was the first brick in a new spiritual tower of Babel.

Then, right on cue, Francis told Christians that personal and direct relationships with Jesus are harmful and must be avoided at all costs.

Because when you remove Jesus… when you erase the cross… what’s left?

A faith without God. A church without a center.

And a world looking for something—anything—to fill the void.

Instead of seeking relationships with Jesus, Christians around the world should visit mosques and praise Allah, said Francis, and he led by example by entering the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, taking off his shoes, facing Mecca, and praising the Muslim god.

Then, to ram his point home, Francis prayed with chanting Buddhists, violating every ancient canon and committing what Mortalium Animos identifies as apostasy.

As if his position wasn’t already crystal clear… As if denying Christ and welcoming prayers from other faiths weren’t enough…

Then came the pagan ceremony.

A moment so brazen, so spiritually jarring, it sent shockwaves through even the most open-minded corners of the Christian world.

On Vatican grounds—sacred soil where saints are buried and martyrs once stood—Pope Francis presided over a ceremony featuring idol worship.

Not metaphorical, not symbolic. Literal.

When it comes to the life of Pope Francis, those who cannot understand the significance of symbols… are blind to the truths hidden in plain sight.

Because this isn’t just about speeches. It’s not just about policy or theology.

It’s about ritual. Imagery. Signals.

The language of the elite has always been symbolic.

And Francis—more than any pope before him—speaks in signs.

A bent crucifix. A black ring. A staff twisted like the spine of a serpent.

Even the timing of his death… crossing over as the clock struck midnight on the holiest day of the Christian calendar.

These aren’t coincidences.

They are deliberate declarations—for those with eyes to see, and ears to hear.

Someone should have reminded Pope Francis of God’s word: “You shall have no other gods before Me.”

It’s literally written in stone. Try Exodus 20:3, Matthew 4:10, or Luke 4:8.

The message is clear—worship God alone. But Francis wasn’t interested.

He was too busy overruling Scripture, declaring God dead, and replacing Christianity with a globalist faith he called Chrislam—a blend of Christianity, Islam, and control.

So now the question is, if God isn’t at the center of the church—who, or what, is?

And what is coming next?

These are dark times for the world.

The New World Order isn’t coming—it’s already prepared.

Waiting in the wings. And now, the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church is no longer defending the faith… He’s openly preaching heresy.

He’s not warning about the end times. He was helping usher them in.

The question isn’t whether the Church is under attack. The question is—has it already fallen from within?

Those who knew Jorge Bergoglio best say the answer is a resounding yes.

Which raises the question, was Francis the False Prophet or the Antichrist foretold in the Bible?

Christian scholars are increasingly settling on an answer that might surprise you.

From the moment that Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio became pope in 2013, prophecy experts expressed their alarm, claiming that the new pope is “Peter the Roman,” the fulfillment of an extraordinarily accurate ancient prophecy.

According to the prophecy that has accurately predicted each and every pope in recent years, Francis will be the final pope and the end of the world because he is the antichrist.

This is where it gets really disturbing.

Before he was pope, was a nightclub bouncer and janitor in Argentina.

After joining the priesthood, he became Archbishop of Buenos Aires from 1998 to 2013 and President of the Argentine Bishops’ Conference from 2005 to 2011, and he did nothing, absolutely nothing, to fight sexual abuse.

This is why Archbishop Vigano is adamant that Francis was the false prophet.

And Vigano is not the only one. There is a growing movement within the church who are convinced Francis was a demon stalking the hallways of the Vatican whose globalist ideals were causing enormous harm around the world and threatening the future of humanity itself.

So, what’s the endgame? What was Francis preparing the world for?

We’ll let those who knew the Jesuit Pope best speak for themselves.

Pope Francis’ deathbed claim that he saw no light in the afterlife, that God is dead, and Jesus wasn’t waiting for him, gives an indication of exactly where Francis can be found right now.

In the demonic realms of the lower Astral, screaming with the other demons who have been manipulating human society for aeons.

