By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 25, 2025

We live in a world where diabolical people are celebrated.

Pope Francis was among that crowd.

Following his death last week, Republican House member Marjorie Taylor Greene posted to X, Elon Musk’s social media platform, “Evil is being defeated by the hand of God.”

The media interpreted her comment as cheering the Pope’s death, even though MTG didn’t mention Francis or his passing in her comment.

But if her words were directed at Pope Francis and the Vatican, she wasn’t wrong, for Popes and the walled city have long been linked to accusations of protecting pedophile priests and cardinals who prey on misguided youngsters seeking referment before God.

Although this website typically focuses on American politics, its author and researchers have spent considerable time delving into Vatican secrecy—beginning when Francis’ predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, or Pope Palpatine, as some called him due to his resemblance to emperor/ Sith Lord Palpatine in Star Wars, allegedly held kidnapped children in the damp, torch-lit catacombs beneath the Apostolic palace and stretching a mile in every direction.

In this den of evil, Benedict allowed pedophile priests to sodomize children who bled from their rear until their usefulness had been exhausted, after which they were disposed of, their remains incinerated by the Pontifical Swiss Guard loyal to Vatican leadership.

Stories of child molestation and sacrifice have plagued the Vatican since time immemorial, or at least since dating back to the reign of Pope Pious XII (1939-1995), who ordered the Swiss Guard to boobytrap the subterranean labyrinth so uninvited visitors would meet a premature death.

Vatican sources to whom we’ve spoken never saw no proof Francis was a pedophile but said he was a harborer of pedophiles.

In June 2017, two visiting choir boys stumbled upon an entrance to the catacombs and, adventurous as boys are, descended into the depths of the earth.

The Swiss Guard, the Vatican’s police force, caught the subterranean snoopers and imprisoned them in a damp, torchlit chamber filled with medieval torture devices like racks and iron maidens.

There, the boys became play toys for bishops the archdiocese had excommunicated but still protected. The kids were raped daily and eventually disposed of.

A more publicized case is of disgraced cardinal Roger Michael Mahony, who was banned from the ministry after molesting children—and then covering up the affair—at the Los Angeles archdiocese throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s.

It was only in 2013 that he was relieved of public duties and summoned to appear before Pope Francis in Vatican City.

Rather than condemn Mahony, Francis told him he understood that some men had unmanageable urges that needed satiating.

No spring chicken, Mahony, 77 years old at the time, was well beyond his virile years—but age did not preclude voyeurism.

In scenes straight from the film Primal Fear, Mahony coerced underage boys and girls to have sex for his amusement and gratification.

Now 87, Mahoney will close Francis’ casket at 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Maybe Francis never touched a child, but he was an enabler.

If the world were righteous and just, society wouldn’t celebrate his papacy; it would revile him and demand the death of Mahony and his fellow pedophiles.

But justice is seldom delivered, and, barring changes in the Catholic archdiocese’s equilibrium, Francis’ yet unnamed successor will probably be a purveyor of wickedness.