By Kurt Zindulka

May 5, 2026

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that the Western NATO military alliance is in jeopardy of “disintegration” in the wake of the announced U.S. troop drawdown in Germany.

On Friday, the Pentagon said that around 5,000 soldiers would be relocated from bases in Germany over the next year amid a broader shift in the forward deployment of U.S. forces.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the drawdown in Germany would likely be much larger, though he did not specify how many more of the approximately 36,000 U.S. troops would be relocated from the country.

President Trump has also suggested moving American forces out of countries such as Italy and Spain, all of whom he has accused of disloyalty over their response to the conflict against the Islamist regime in Iran.

While the U.S. administration has not suggested a withdrawal from Poland, where some 8,500 troops are currently stationed, Prime Minister Donald Tusk nevertheless warned that the NATO alliance was on the brink.

Writing on X, the Polish leader remarked:

It comes after Tusk openly questioned America’s loyalty to Europe last week, expressing doubts that Washington would honor Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which mandates member states to come to the defense of each other if under attack, despite President Trump consistently affirming that the U.S. would stand by its allies if called upon.

Polish PM Accused of Undermining NATO Alliance After Questioning America’s ‘Loyalty’ to Europe

Speaking to the globalist-oriented Financial Times, Tusk said that Europe’s “biggest, most important question is if the United States is ready to be as loyal as it is described in our [NATO] treaties.”

“I want to believe that [Article 5] is still valid, but sometimes, of course, I have some problems,” he said.

“I don’t want to be so pessimistic… but what we need today is also practical context.”

Tusk, who formerly served as the head of the European Council in Brussels, has also been at the forefront of transforming the EU into a fully-fledged defensive alliance, potentially with its own dedicated army, a far cry from its original purpose of providing a framework for free trade throughout the continent.

Tusk recently met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the possibility of Paris extending its nuclear weapons umbrella throughout Europe and the prospect of stationing French nukes in Poland.

Macron, who is seeking a legacy as his second and final term draws to a close, has also been in talks with other major European powers, such as Germany, about stationing French nukes in the country.

For its part, Berlin has claimed it will aim to have the strongest army in Europe by 2039, with plans to field 460,000 combat-ready troops.

Six in Ten Germans Unwilling to Pick Up Arms to Defend the Country if Attacked

However, the government has consistently struggled to meet recruitment targets among its increasingly apathetic country.

WATCH: JD Vance News Commentary on X: “🚨 BREAKING: THE GREAT RESET — America is DONE Being Europe’s ATM The United States is moving to withdraw up to 100,000 troops from Europe and halt trillions in endless defense spending that has subsidized NATO allies for decades. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it crystal https://t.co/FyIaqPqpno” / X

READ MORE:

THE RESET BEGINS! PRESIDENT TRUMP WARNS U.S. WILL EXIT NATO— SECRETARY OF WAR HEGSETH SAYS ALLIES FAILED TO HELP AMERICA IN WAR!

President Trump Begins Quiet NATO Drawdown as Greenland Clash Exposes One-Sided Alliance

President Trump Says He May Consider Withdrawing Troops from Italy, Spain

European Weaklings Just Handed President Trump the Perfect Excuse to Blow Up NATO – And They’ve Only Got Themselves to Blame!

BOTTOMLINE

European leaders are now confronting the possibility of a genuine “divorce” from the U.S. within NATO: allies who previously dismissed President Trump’s rhetoric as bluster are preparing for a scenario in which the U.S. significantly reduces or ends its security commitments.

A full U.S. exit isn’t imminent—Congressional hurdles exist—but the rhetoric and actions have heightened alarm, especially given NATO’s heavy reliance on U.S. capabilities (command, logistics, intelligence, and ~50%+ of alliance defense spending).

The Pentagon announced the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany over the next 6-12 months.

This affects roughly 14% of the ~36,000 active-duty U.S. personnel stationed there as of December 2025 (the largest U.S. contingent in Europe).

Total permanent U.S. active-duty troops in Europe stood at ~68,000 as of late 2025 (including ~12,700 in Italy and ~10,200 in the UK).

This drawdown partially reverses post-2022 Ukraine invasion buildups and returns some presence to pre-2022 levels.

It does not empty bases like Ramstein (a key logistics hub) but signals a recalibration.

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