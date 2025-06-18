By Sayan Bose, Henry Holloway & Georgie English

June 18, 2025

PAKISTAN has offered to nuke Israel, a senior Iranian general has claimed, as deadly missile salvos across the Middle East continue.

Iran and Israel are continuing to rain down missiles on each other for a fourth day, with the US embassy in Tel Aviv now being damaged.

Israeli search and rescue teams pick through the rubble of buildings in Bnei Brak damaged by Iranian missiles. Credit: Getty

A fire broke out in Tel Aviv following a night of bombardment. Credit: Reuters

Missiles launched from Iran being intercepted by Israel. Credit: Reuters

Tension is skyrocketing as the conflict threatens to spiral into a wider regional war with Pakistan also calling for the Islamic world to back Iran.

America could even be pulled into the conflict, with President Donald Trump warning the "full strength and might" of the US military would be used if American assets were targeted.

Damage to the embassy was done during a third night of fierce missile exchange between Iran and Israel, with Benjamin Netanyahu claiming "regime change" in Tehran is imminent.

Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador in Israel, said the embassy in Tel Aviv was damaged “from concussions of Iranian missile hits” near the building, but that no personnel were injured.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu said just before his latest blitz that Iran is now "very weak" as he warned of an impending "regime change" in Tehran.

Iran and Israel sit on the brink of a full-scale war after Tel Aviv accused Tehran of trying to develop a nuclear bomb.

Israel successfully blasted numerous Iranian targets on Sunday as Iran fired back with a barrage of around 30 missiles targeting central Israel and Jerusalem.

But the retaliatory attacks have done little to restore much faith among Iranian locals who have spent the past three days awaiting the next Israeli blitz.

Chaos erupted in Tehran this weekend as civilians started to flee the Iranian capital amid car bombings and relentless Israeli air strikes.

A CNN correspondent based in Tehran reported people becoming increasingly more stressed and panicking amid the high-intensity attacks.

The roads out of Tehran were jammed with cars as President Trump ordered the city to evacuate. Credit: Reuters

Pictures show hundreds of cars gridlocked on roads as they try to flee the capital city.

Local media reports that heavy damage was caused to Tehran's urban infrastructure.

Many buildings were seen destroyed in various parts of the city.

The strikes are also said to have obliterated an aircraft repair centre and targeted the city's famous Valiasr Square.

Netanyahu told Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier that Iranian civilians are now growing tired of the current regime.

The Israeli PM claims the current leadership doesn't "have the people", and says "80 per cent of the people" want to overthrow it.

President Trump has also told ABC News that it remains possible he will become involved at some point if strikes continue.

He warned Tehran would experience "the full strength" of the US military if it attacks the US bases in the Middle East.

