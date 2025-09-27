Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald E. Alberda Jr's avatar
Donald E. Alberda Jr
30m

Only 18 million more to go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture