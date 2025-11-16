By Cullen Linebarger

November 17, 2025

An activist judge who was indicted by the feds for helping an illegal alien with a long rap sheet evade capture from ICE has now ended in total failure.

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Friday that they have deported 31-year-old illegal alien Eduardo Flores-Ruiz despite Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan helping him exit her courtroom via a side door back in April.

WATCH: Homeland Security on X: “UPDATE: Eduardo Flores-Ruiz has been DEPORTED. Judge Hannah Dugan’s actions to obstruct this violent criminal’s arrest take ‘activist judge’ to a whole new meaning. Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, this criminal is OUT of our country.” / X

Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin took a deserved shot at Dugan while noting Flores-Ruiz’s lengthy criminal history, which includes domestic abuse and strangulation.

.

“Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a previously removed illegal alien, has a laundry list of violent criminal charges, including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. Judge Hannah Dugan’s actions to obstruct this violent criminal’s arrest take ‘activist judge’ to a whole new meaning,” said McLaughlin.

ICE Announces Removal of Violent Criminal Illegal Alien After Milwaukee Judge Arrested for Obstructing His Arrest Earlier This Year

“Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, this criminal is OUT of our country,” she added. If you are here illegally and break the law, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and remove you from our country. That’s a promise.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Judge Dugan obstructed an immigration arrest operation after becoming angry when she found out that ICE agents were waiting outside of her courtroom to arrest Flores-Ruiz, an illegal alien involved in a domestic abuse case she was overseeing.

She allegedly directed Flores-Ruiz to exit the courthouse through a private jury door to evade arrest.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed Judge Dugan screamed at immigration officers before helping the illegal avoid arrest.

A federal grand jury indicted Judge Dugan in May. She has been charged with obstructing a U.S. agency and concealing an individual to prevent an arrest.

“No One Is Above the Law”: FBI Director Kash Patel Posts Photo of Judge Dugan Being Led Away in Handcuffs

The two charges carry a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $350,000 fine, but The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes that sentences in cases involving such crimes generally involve lighter sentences.

Dugan moved to dismiss the case against her but failed.

Her judicial powers have also been temporarily suspended by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Temporarily Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan’s Judicial Powers After Helping an Illegal Immigrant Evade Arrest

Given Dugan’s status and Trump Derangement Syndrome sweeping through so many parts of America, Judge Dugan will likely be free again shortly.

But at least her beloved illegal alien won’t harm any more Americans.

READ MORE:

“No One Is Above the Law”: FBI Director Kash Patel Posts Photo of Judge Dugan Being Led Away in Handcuffs

Operation Chalkline: FBI SWAT Teams Storm Wisconsin in Massive Cartel/Gang Bust

Obama’s former AG Eric Holder Doppelganger Criticizes FBI Director Kash Patel for Posting Photo of Judge Dugan in Handcuffs for Obstructing Arrest of Illegal Alien

This is the most dangerous and outrageous ‘activist judge’ overreach yet…

President Trump makes a shrewd move to stop activist judges

BOTTOMLINE

The case involving Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan and Mexican national Eduardo Flores-Ruiz stems from an April 2025 incident where Dugan allegedly assisted Flores-Ruiz in temporarily evading arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during a court hearing.

During Flores-Ruiz’s pretrial hearing, ICE agents were positioned outside Dugan’s courtroom to detain him based on his immigration status, which was flagged via fingerprints from his jail booking.

Dugan, upon learning of their presence, reportedly became upset, confronted the agents (with accounts noting she screamed at them), and directed Flores-Ruiz to exit through a private jury room door to avoid capture.

He was apprehended shortly after a brief foot chase outside the courthouse.

A federal grand jury indicted Dugan in May 2025 on charges of obstructing a proceeding and concealing an individual to prevent arrest, carrying potential penalties of up to six years in prison and a $350,000 fine.

Flores-Ruiz was deported to Mexico on November 14, 2025, as confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.