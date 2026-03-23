By Joe Hoft

March 24, 2026

President Trump’s response to Mueller’s death will go down in history.

Robert Mueller was one of the most corrupt individuals in US history.

He took over the Mueller sham and oversaw a crime spree. His job was to remove President Trump from office. He lied and did things unimaginable to reach his goal.

Fortunately, President Trump and the American people would have none of it.

Here is an article published in May 2019 that shows the glaring crimes Mueller and his gang committed.

As we review the Mueller probe, we see that all connections to crimes by Russians in the entire investigation are a sham – every single one.

Here’s a list of Mueller’s fake Russia collusion connections.

The Mueller report states that the Russians hacked the DNC and the late Hillary Clinton –

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

The operatives working for the Russian intelligence directorate, the GRU, sent dozens of targeted spearphishing emails in just five days to the work and personal accounts of Clinton Campaign employees and volunteers, as a way to break into the campaign’s computer systems.

The GRU hackers also gained access to the email account of the late John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman, of which its contents were later published.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part V – John Podesta)

Using credentials they stole along the way, the hackers broke into the networks of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee days later. By stealing the login details of a system administrator who had “unrestricted access” to the network, the hackers broke into 29 computers in the ensuing weeks, and more than 30 computers on the DNC.

The operatives, known collectively as “Fancy Bear,” comprised several units tasked with specific operations. Mueller formally blamed Unit 26165, a division of the GRU specializing in targeting government and political organizations, for taking on the “primary responsibility for hacking the DCCC and DNC, as well as email accounts of individuals affiliated with the Clinton Campaign,” said the Mueller report.

But we know that this is a myth because Mueller’s team never even reviewed the DNC server, as noted in the ‘report’. It’s impossible to know how the DNC was hacked without obtaining and investigating the server –

Mueller Report: Special Counsel Didn’t Examine DNC Servers — Based on FBI Investigation that Didn’t Examine DNC Servers

In his extensive report, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller notes that his investigative team did not “obtain or examine” the servers of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in determining whether those servers were hacked by Russia.

This means that the following are all a sham. There is no evidence that the following Russians had anything to do with hacking the DNC or Podesta emails.

12 Russian Intelligence Officers

FOX News reported in July 2018 –

The Justice Department on July 13 announced that 12 Russian intelligence officers were indicted for allegedly hacking the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 election.

All 12 are members of GRU, the Russian intelligence agency. The indictments, which stem from the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, were announced by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

We now know that this is a total sham. The Mueller team could not confirm they hacked the DNC since the DNC’s server was never obtained and reviewed.

Regardless, these 12 individuals will never be prosecuted.

7 Russian GRU Officers

In early October the DOJ on behalf of the Mueller team announced that they have charged an additional seven Russian GRU officers with crimes.

The officers will likely never be tried in the United States and three of the men were already charged back in July in connection to the Mueller witch hunt.

Again, they never hacked the DNC because the DNC server was never inspected by the Special Counsel.

The 13 Russians ‘Made Up’ by the Mueller Team

In an effort to tie their corrupt investigation to Russia, the Mueller team indicted 13 Russians after presenting their cases to a grand jury.

Immediately, these indictments were suspect as everyone on the corrupt Mueller team knew that these ‘Russians’ would never be brought to justice, even if they were real, because they would never come to the US to stand trial and risk being put in jail.

After 675 Days of Witch Hunt: More Than 80% of Mueller Indictments Were of Russian Actors Who Will Never See a US Courtroom

Unfortunately for Mueller, however, this too turned into a royal mess. Lawyers defending one of three Russian companies indicted along with the 13 Russians, Concord Management, showed up for court.

Mueller’s team was caught off guard and never expected this. They immediately asked the judge for more time, but the judge denied their pleas, noting that they were the ones who indicted the Russian company in the first place.

When the case proceeded, the Concord attorney’s noted that another of the three companies indicted by Mueller, Concord Catering, was not in existence at the time of Mueller’s indictment.

They called this a case of Mueller indicting the proverbial ‘ham sandwich’.

At a following court appearance, the attorneys representing Concord stated that the corrupt Mueller team’s allegations of 13 Russian individuals impacting the 2016 election were “made-up” nonsense.

ANOTHER MUELLER GAFFE: Lawyers Defending Russian Firm Tell Court Named Employees DON’T WORK FOR THEM – Mueller MADE IT UP

The individuals were not even real.

Concord Management’s lawyers revealed that Mueller’s team had ignored over 70 discovery requests they had made for information in the case.

It’s gets even crazier…

Lawyers Defending Russian Firm Blast Mueller’s Team for Using Russian Social Media Accounts THAT THEY NEVER TRANSLATED TO ENGLISH

In response, Mueller’s team offered to give Concord Management’s lawyers a massive amount of social media data from those dangerous trolls who sought to influence the US election, and the majority of the data was in RUSSIAN.

Mueller’s lawyers then admitted that they didn’t even have English translations for the Russian social media posts. However, somehow Mueller’s lawyers believe Americans were influenced by these Russian-language posts?

It was reported that Mueller’s team didn’t want to hand over the data that had been accumulated related to the Russians because the Russians would then use the information to spy on Americans (ignoring that they supposedly already had).

The case of the Russians quickly turned into a big joke. Mueller tried to tie the Facebook posts from the Russians to swaying the election. But in sharing that, the Mueller investigation has been far more destructive to our country than Russia.

President Trump’s son in law Jared Kushner, who worked the Trump campaign, said that the Trump campaign spent $160,000 on Facebook ads every three hours during the election cycle –

There is no way Russian Facebook posts had any impact on the 2016 Presidential election.

One Lonely Russian Female Accountant –

In an October 2018 Indictment, DAG Rod Rosenstein announced that the Mueller team was indicting a female accountant in Russia for creating more than 400 posts on Facebook that the DOJ says were inflammatory.

DOJ Charges Russian Woman with Interference in Midterm Elections… She’s Not Even in U.S. Custody

Nobody saw the posts – they have never been released. God knows but they’re probably in Russian!

George Papadopoulos

Last Friday, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) joined Sean Hannity to discuss his letter to the State Department, FBI, and CIA.

Nunes caught dirty cop Robert Mueller in a complete lie. Mueller and his gang of angry Democrats reported in their report that Joseph Mifsud, who met with Papadopoulos and shared that the Russians had Hillary’s emails, was a Russian operative.

However, it has been widely reported that Mifsud was a Deep State operative who trained CIA and FBI agents in Italy. And Devin Nunes knows this.

Robert Mueller could be in serious trouble for withholding this information from the American Public.

The Deep State also attacked Papadopoulos with another individual who they said was Putin’s niece. Papadopoulos was sure she was not.

Papadopoulos was also confronted by a woman who tried to seduce him.

REVEALED: FBI Sent Honeypot Spy Posing as Stefan Halper’s Assistant to Meet With Papadopoulos in London Shortly Before 2016 Election

Last Tuesday, The New York Times reported what we shared months ago, that Stefan Halper’s assistant, ‘Azra Turk,’ who met with Papadopoulos in September of 2016, was actually an FBI investigator posing as a sexy assistant to Halper.

It looks like the Deep State is trying to get ahead of the IG report.

There is no evidence that any individuals who approached Papadopoulos before the 2016 election, were Russians. He was set up by Deep State actors who said they were.

General Michael Flynn

General Flynn worked for the Obama Administration, but at some point was fired by Obama for apparently disagreeing with his policies or actions.

Soon after, then candidate Donald Trump ran for office, and General Flynn supported the future President and introduced the candidate, and then was offered a position on the Trump team.

Obama was upset with Flynn for supporting Trump, and it appears that he had some sort of vendetta with Flynn.

When President-elect Trump met with President Obama for the first time, Obama even recommended that the future President not select Flynn to be on the Trump administration team.

It’s suspected that Obama didn’t want Flynn on Trump’s team because Obama feared Flynn would uncover the illegal spying that the Obama team carried out during the 2016 campaign and before.

Authors Corey Lewandowski, Trump's campaign manager, and Dave Bossie, deputy campaign manager and part of the transition team, write about the 'profound arrogance of power-hungry reptiles who think that they're more important than the votes of more than 60 million people'

It’s also suspected that after Flynn parted ways with President Obama he was set up at a dinner with Russians where he was seated next to Russian President Putin in December 2015.

The American spy in England used often by the Deep State, Stefan Halper, seated Flynn next to Putin and then it is suspected used this information as an informant for the Obama administration to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on General Flynn.

A short time later General Flynn started participating in Trump rallies throughout the US and he also became an advisor for the campaign.

At this same time the Obama administration was in full force beginning their efforts to frame candidate Trump as a compatriot with Russia to steal the election.

After Trump eventually won the election, the Deep State that Obama represented was in a panic. They feared that if Flynn looked into efforts to spy on the Trump campaign, they would be found guilty of their many illegal actions in spying on the President.

So the same FBI investigator who led the Hillary Clinton email investigation – The same individual who led the Hillary interview and neglected to take notes, put her under oath or record – The same individual who assisted in drafting the memo months before the Hillary was interviewed that was presented by the late corrupt FBI Director Comey to explain why the FBI was not pressing charges against Hillary –

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VI – James Comey)

The same individual who lead the Russia – Trump investigation – The same individual who neglected to do anything when presented with information that China was hacking Hillary’s emails real-time – The same individual who personally reviewed over 300,000 Hillary emails found on perp Anthony Weiner’s computer a week before the 2016 election – The same individual that said all these emails were reviewed in less than a week and no criminally related information was found – This individual, Peter Strzok, went to the White House a couple days after President Trump’s inauguration and entrapped General Flynn, President Trump’s National Security Advisor, in discussions related to Russia.

After this discussion, a few days later, then acting AG Sally Yates went over to the White House and stated that General Flynn had lied to the FBI. Eventually, General Flynn resigned from his position at the White House on February 13, 2017.

Yates was Obama’s deputy AG from 2015-2017, and served briefly under President Trump until Jan 30, 2017, when he fired her for incompetence and insubordination after she had betrayed him by opposing his executive order on immigration, also known as the “travel ban.”

The EO banned entry into the United States for people from seven Muslim countries.

Yates, an outspoken critic of President Trump’s immigration policies, had ordered Justice Department lawyers to ignore the EO, calling it “discriminatory.”

President Trump then terminated Yates and accused her of betraying the DOJ. Yates had also opined, and told the Senate, that then-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was a Russian agent.

Additional information on the framing of General Flynn was reported from a woman who said she was used as a Russian against the General –

General Flynn’s actions had nothing to do with collusion with Russia. He too was set up and spied on!

Paul Manafort

Paul Manafort was President Trump’s campaign manager for a short time during the 2016 election. The Mueller team initially charged him with multiple counts of not filling in forms required by the law starting in 2005.

In an effort to pay his legal fees, Manafort borrowed money using personal collateral or real estate. Mueller and his team then charged Manafort with bank fraud, claiming these loans overstated the value of his properties.

This past week Mueller’s team then charged Manafort with trying to tamper with witnesses.

Manafort’s attorneys have argued that the entire case was unconstitutional based on the fact that no crime was committed by President Trump which is required to set up a Special Counsel and based on the scope of the case being unlimited and therefore also against the law related to Special Counsels.

In a Bid to Hide Evidence, Mueller Claims Russia Will Use Discovery from Junk Bot Case to Spy on Witch Hunt and Americans

However, the judge on one of Manafort’s cases was Obama appointed Judge Amy Jackson. With her record, Manafort didn’t have a chance. She ended up placing him in solitary confinement for months for no good reason other than to torture the old man.

Mueller petitioned the court to have Manafort thrown in jail and corrupt Judge Jackson complied.

The abuse that Mueller and his Obama cronies perpetrated on Manafort will go down in history as some of the most inappropriate actions of an American citizen in history.

Manafort worked in the Ukraine with the Democrat Podesta brothers. Mueller gave Tony Podesta immunity but put Manafort in solitary confinement.

All allegations related to Manafort had nothing to do with collusion with Russia.

When Manafort was eventually sentenced, we found out that the Mueller team was trying to connect Manafort to a ‘Russian’ named Mr. Kilimnik, who the Mueller team said was connected to Russian intelligence.

However, Mueller’s attorney, the corrupt Andrew Weissmann, requested that all information related to Kilimnik be redacted.

Manafort’s work in Ukraine was done with the Podestas and Ukrainian officials.

He, too, was set up by the Deep State, Mueller, and Weissmann.

Michael Caputo

Michael Caputo worked for the Trump team, and he says he too was set up by a fake Russian. He says that an individual named ‘Henry’ during the 2016 campaign contacted him claiming he had dirt on Hillary.

However, this guy was a Deep State plant too and not a Russian.

Wherever we look in the Mueller investigation, we find made-up Russians and Russian-related actions. There is no real evidence that the Russians had anything to do with the 2016 Trump campaign.

The only thing we really know is that there were no Russians in the Russiagate hoax.

READ MORE:

EXCLUSIVE: DOJ Official Who Approved $2 Million Payout to Disgraced Russia Hoaxers FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, identified as Left-Wing Activist Brian Netter

Unraveling the origins of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s Trump-Russia-collusion hoax

Kash Patel’s FBI Suspends Deep State Operative Brian Auten — Analyst Who Pushed Trump-Russia Hoax, Discredited Hunter Biden Scandal, and Was Behind Mar-a-Lago Raid: Report

EXCLUSIVE: Director Kash Patel Finds Thousands of Sensitive Russia Hoax Documents Inside “Burn Bags” in Secret Room at FBI – Including Classified Annex to Durham Report

BOTTOMLINE

Robert Mueller died on March 21, 2026, at age 81. An FBI “dirty cop” and “one of the worst crooks in American history,” whose entire Russia investigation was a “sham,” and every single Russian tied to it was fake or fabricated by the Deep State.

The Bottom Line (Independent of Partisan Narratives)

Social media disinformation (IRA) and email hacks/leaks (GRU) are documented in the Mueller report, the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee’s five-volume report, social media companies’ own takedowns, and US intelligence assessments. It was classic Russian active measures — sowing discord at low cost. It did not “steal the election” or change vote tallies.

No Trump campaign conspiracy: Mueller explicitly said his investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government.” That part of the “collusion” narrative collapsed.

The probe itself had real problems: The FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation had serious flaws (IG Horowitz report on FISA abuses against Carter Page, Steele dossier funded by Clinton and filled with uncorroborated hearsay , confirmation bias). Special Counsel John Durham’s report later slammed the FBI for weak predicate, ignoring exculpatory evidence, and mishandling sources.

Some peripheral “Russian” figures were either Western assets, unreliable, or exaggerated.

Calling every Russian “fake” and the entire thing a total hoax overstates the case. The troll farm and hacking operations were real (even if their impact was modest). But the “Trump campaign colluded with Russia” story that dominated media for years was built on shaky, partisan, and sometimes fabricated foundations — and the investigation overreached in ways later confirmed by official reviews.

The truth is more nuanced — and more damning to the institutions that weaponized a real foreign influence operation into a domestic political scandal.

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