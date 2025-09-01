Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna's avatar
Joanna
1h

What the fuck are you talking about? This is not truth just propaganda. Are you a millionaire.? The country is being destroyed inside and out. He’s done nothing for the people who have worked hard all their lives!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture