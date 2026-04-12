By CHRIS MELORE& ELIZABETH HAIGH

April 13, 2026

Video footage has shown how the Artemis II astronauts struggled to walk after their fiery plunge to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean last night following their historic moon mission.

The spacecraft reached blistering speeds of up to 25,000 miles per hour before making its ‘bullseye’ landing off the coast of San Diego, California at 8.07pm ET.

The four-person crew, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, wrapped up a ten-day mission that carried them around the moon and farther than any human had ever travelled into space before.

NASA officials called the Artemis II mission a total success, with the capsule splashing down exactly where the space agency had planned.

After being picked up from the Orion crew module and flown to the USS John P Murtha by helicopter, the history-making space explorers were greeted by cheering onboard crowds.

But as they exited the choppers, it was clear they struggled to walk normally due to their time spent in microgravity.

All four members of the team were supported by a person on each side, while a third assistant pushed a wheelchair behind them in case it was needed.

While a couple of the astronauts appeared to lean more heavily on the support than others, no wheelchair was required and one even walked unaided, waving triumphantly at staff on the ship.

All four members of the Artemis II crew were supported by a person on each side, while a third assistant pushed a wheelchair behind them in case it was needed, after arriving back from their moon mission

Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist, is supported to walk as she arrives aboard USS John P Murtha

Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II mission specialist, is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P Murtha

The astronauts were all able to walk under their own power, but struggled with balance and appeared to stagger slightly

Astronaut Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander, is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P Murtha

The crew appeared unsteady on their feet and staggered from the helicopters as their bodies adjusted to Earth’s gravitational pull after a little over nine days in space.

But reassuringly for the world to see, all were able to proceed under their own power.

Previous space flights, including the ten-month saga of stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, required medical personnel to carry the astronauts because they were unable to walk well from their time in microgravity.

The longer someone spends in space, the harder it is for their brain to readapt to gravity upon their return to Earth.

In the first few hours, astronauts typically experience dizziness and even fainting spells, as well as balance issues and problems walking.

This is compounded by astronauts seeing their feet becoming more sensitive due to days spent without standing.

As the vestibular system - that of the inner ear - has become used to relative weightlessness, they also become nauseous, have motion sickness and a loss of sense of their limbs.

Longer term impacts including muscle mass and bone density loss are less likely to affect the Artemis II crew due to their relatively short time away from Earth.

Jeremy Hansen, right, after they and fellow crewmates were extracted from their Orion spacecraft after splashdown

Victor Glover, left, and Christina Koch, right, after successfully splashing down following their historic moon mission

Pilot Victor Glover is assisted off the flight deck after arriving aboard USS John P. Murtha

Artemis II's Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on April 10 after a 'perfect' reentry, according to NASA officials

Astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch were seen waving and hugging NASA chief Jared Isaacman after being pulled from the water

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman called the moon mission ‘perfect’ and declared America’s intention to begin the work on a successful moon landing and construction of a lunar base by 2028.

Isaacman said: ‘We are back in the business of sending astronauts to the moon. This is just the beginning.’

Following their recovery from the Orion crew module and transfer to the naval vessel John P Murtha, the astronauts were seen in good spirits, waving to cameras and hugging Isaacman before heading for a standard medical checkup after the flight.

The voyage home started just after 7.30pm ET Friday night, with the Orion crew module blasting away from the spacecraft’s service module.

The separation exposed the craft’s heat shield, which protected the four-member crew as they plunged through Earth’s atmosphere, experiencing temperatures of up to 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

As the capsule angled in for the perfect trajectory into the atmosphere, NASA lost contact with the spacecraft for six minutes just before 8pm as Orion collided with the upper atmosphere, causing what scientists called a ‘plasma buildup.’

Once the radio blackout cleared as planned, Orion successfully deployed its parachutes and safely landed in the Pacific without incident.

A slight communications glitch between the astronauts waiting in the water and the US Navy recovery teams delayed the crew’s exit from the craft, but once flight surgeons were able to board the capsule, they were able to give all four astronauts a clean bill of health.

Dr Lori Glaze, NASA’s deputy administrator, said her team was ‘thrilled’ to have the four astronauts home safely.

‘We accomplished what we set out to do,’ added Shawn Quinn, manager of NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program. ‘It’s good to be NASA, and it’s good to be an American today.’

President Donald Trump added his congratulations Friday night and invited the crew to the White House, posting on Truth Social:

‘I look forward to seeing you all at the White House soon. We’ll be doing it again and then, next step, Mars!’

US Navy recovery crews arrived at the Orion space capsule minutes after the pod landed in the Pacific at 8.07pm ET

US Navy personnel work to recover the NASA Orion capsule which returned the Artemis II crew to Earth

The NASA Artemis II crew, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Pilot Victor Glover

The Artemis II spacecraft seen returning to Earth from its ten-day mission to circle the moon and break the distance record for human space flight

The Artemis II mission began back on April 1 with a successful launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

A day later, the crew set off on a four-day trip to the moon, where they would travel around the dark side and break the decades-old record of Apollo 13 for the farthest distance from Earth humans have ever travelled.

While the Apollo crew travelled 248,655 miles from Earth in 1970, Artemis II reached a maximum distance of 252,756 miles on day six of their mission.

While conducting their lunar flyby, the astronauts also named two new craters discovered on the lunar surface, including naming one after the late wife of Artemis II mission commander Reid Wiseman, Carroll.

Amit Kshatriya, the associate administrator of NASA, said Artemis II was the ‘most important human space exploration mission in decades’.

‘Hopefully, history is kind to us,’ he added.

NASA administrators confirmed that the Artemis II flight crew was ‘happy and healthy’ Friday night. They added that the astronauts would be headed to the NASA space center in Houston on Saturday before spending time with their families.

The space agency’s focus will now turn to reviewing the data from Artemis II before beginning on the plans for Artemis III, which will also involve a lunar flyby but no landing.

Currently, NASA’s revamped plan for the moon includes sending an additional space flight, Artemis IV, as soon as 2028. That mission is expected to land on the lunar surface for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972.

According to Isaacman, that mission will also begin the work of building a permanent US moon base which will facilitate future human space travel and a manned mission to Mars.

READ MORE:

NASA’s Artemis II Lifts Off on Historic Mission Around the Moon

NASA prepares historic Artemis II moon mission, its first crewed lunar flight in 50 years

BACK TO THE MOON: NASA’s Artemis II Set to Send Astronauts into Lunar Orbit as Soon as February

FIRST MEN ON THE MOON: Shock claims of Nazi lunar landing from Antarctica base

BOTTOMLINE

NASA’s Artemis II crew splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego (April 10, 2026) in a picture-perfect “bullseye” landing.

Their Orion capsule, named Integrity, hit the water at 8:07 p.m. ET after a fiery reentry at ~25,000 mph and temperatures peaking around 5,000°F.

The 10-day mission successfully looped around the Moon, setting a new record for farthest humans have ever traveled from Earth (about 252,756 miles).

Video from the recovery ship (USS John P. Murtha) shows the astronauts being helped out of the capsule and onto the flight deck. They’re smiling, waving, and clearly thrilled—but their legs are wobbly.

It’s the same reason ISS astronauts sometimes need help walking after months in orbit, though the effects are milder after only ~9 days in space.

NASA flight surgeons confirmed everyone is happy, healthy, and already on their way to Houston for full medical checks and family time.

Welcome home, crew. Gravity may take its toll, but you just proved humanity is ready to go farther than ever.

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