By S.D. Wells

August 11, 2025

The gut-brain connection has been a topic of growing scientific interest, and new research from Edith Cowan University in Australia strengthens the case that digestive health and brain health are deeply intertwined.

A large-scale genetic analysis of more than 400,000 people, published in Communications Biology, found that five common gut disorders—gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcer disease (PUD), gastritis-duodenitis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and diverticulosis—are genetically linked to Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Although scientists have long suspected a relationship between gut disorders and Alzheimer’s, this study is the first to clearly demonstrate a shared genetic foundation.

Lead researcher Emmanuel Adewuyi, Ph.D., explained that these results reveal “a novel insight into the genetics behind the observed co-occurrence of AD and gut disorders,” offering new opportunities for earlier detection and treatment strategies.

While the findings do not prove that gut conditions cause Alzheimer’s—or vice versa—they highlight the need for a proactive approach to gut health as part of overall cognitive wellness.

Both conditions appear to share genetic risk factors, suggesting that vulnerabilities in gut health could also signal brain health risks.

How to Support Gut Health for Brain Protection

The study reinforces the importance of maintaining a healthy gut to potentially reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Several lifestyle strategies can help:

Nutrient-rich diet – Focus on whole, fiber-dense, plant-forward meals while avoiding inflammatory or microbiome-disrupting foods.

Regular aerobic exercise – Boosts microbial diversity, strengthens digestion, and supports overall brain health.

Probiotic supplementation – High-quality, multi-strain probiotics can restore beneficial gut bacteria, especially after illness or medication use.

Fermented foods – Yogurt, kefir, kombucha, and similar foods feed the gut-brain axis with beneficial bacteria and enzymes.

The Gut-Brain Lifestyle in Action: Dr. Drew Ramsey’s Approach

Nutritional psychiatry pioneer Dr. Drew Ramsey, M.D., underscores the everyday link between gut and brain health through his own grocery list.

His science-backed staples include:

Omega-3-rich fatty fish like anchovies and sardines to support brain structure, lower inflammation, and improve mood without heavy mercury exposure.

Organic coffee with half and half for antioxidant and microbiome benefits, consumed without sugar or processed creamers.

Fermented foods such as kombucha, kefir, and yogurt to encourage serotonin production (over 90% of which is made in the gut).

A colorful variety of vegetables —carrots, bell peppers, broccoli—for antioxidants, fiber, and protection against oxidative stress linked to cognitive decline.

High-quality extra virgin olive oil for its polyphenols and anti-inflammatory properties.

Potassium-rich foods like bananas and white beans to support nerve function, fluid balance, and stable mood.

The body operates as an interconnected system, meaning gut health can directly influence mental resilience and cognitive longevity.

By prioritizing gut-friendly, nutrient-dense foods, maintaining physical activity, and supplementing wisely, you may help protect not just your digestion but also your brain function as you age.

The takeaway from this research is clear: taking care of your gut is more than a digestive concern—it may be one of the most powerful steps you can take for long-term brain health and Alzheimer’s prevention.