By Georgie English

August 1, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s Board of Peace has reached a crucial agreement with Hamas for the “complete disarmament” of the terror group in Gaza.

The “historic breakthrough” saw Hamas agree to lay down its weapons with Israel now set to completely withdraw from Gaza after over 1,000 days of fighting.

Hamas has agreed to the ‘complete disarmament’ of the terror group in Gaza. EPA

President Trump’s Board of Peace helped broker the crucial agreement. Getty

The militant group’s disarmament was one of the main issues during truce talks since a fragile ceasefire was implemented last October.

US President Donald Trump made the announcement on Truth Social overnight as he said the deal also applies to all armed groups in Gaza.

Hamas’ terror tunnels and infrastructure built since the October 7 massacre in 2023 will also be dismantled.

He added: “The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases.”

This includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and the establishing of a new Palestinian government.

Hamas officials said a committee established by the Board of Peace will help govern Gaza and oversee the process of storing the weapons.

President Trump went on to say: “One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity.

“We have made historic progress and there is still much work to do.

Hamas monsters murdered 1,200 innocent civilians and waged a horrific campaign of sexual violence on October 7, 2023. Getty

Since war broke out in 2023, Israeli airstrikes have reduced huge swathes of Gaza to rubble. Reuters

“Congratulations to all on this amazing development that everybody said could never be achieved.”

The Board of Peace brokered the deal alongside allies from Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

They said they got Hamas to agree to a “detailed roadmap”.

A statement added: “The agreement concludes months of intensive, good faith negotiations to advance President Donald J. Trump’s vision for establishing new governance, security, humanitarian relief, reconstruction, and economic recovery in Gaza.

“The roadmap represents a historic breakthrough.

“For the first time, Hamas officially has committed to an actionable plan for relinquishing all its weapons, which will be followed by Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.”

A Board of Peace spokesperson said the hard work is only partially done as their attention now turns to implementing the deal.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’ negotiating team, said they have made “concessions for the sake of our people in the Gaza Strip”.

“The agreement contains a clear provision stating that Israel must commit to and implement its obligations. If Israel does not implement the agreement, neither will we,” Hamad added.

Israel is yet to respond to news of the agreement.

A man runs on a road as fire burns after rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip during the war. Reuters

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did hold talks with President Trump in Washington earlier this week.

The war in Gaza started over 1,000 days ago after Hamas gunmen stormed the Nova Festival and killed 1,195 people including a 14-hour-old baby and 18 British nationals.

Around 251 people were taken hostage and forced to live in captivity – some for over 500 days.

In response, Israel launched a deadly war which claimed the lives of ten of thousands of Hamas operatives and Palestinian civilians.

Israel launched near daily strikes for almost two years as Netanyahu vowed to kill every last Hamas member to completely eradicate the group.

President Trump quickly got involved as he returned to the White House in January 2025 as he helped broker a peace deal which took effect on October 10.

Israeli strikes have drastically lessened since the war in Iran plunged the Middle East into further chaos.

READ MORE:

UN Security Council Approves President Donald Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza

Hamas’ Dissolution Indispensable for Israel’s Security

Israel Should End Hamas Rule in Gaza

The Hamas Terrorist Organization

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump announced that Hamas has agreed to a phased plan for “complete disarmament” in Gaza, calling it a “historic milestone,” though Israeli officials remain skeptical and timelines are unclear.

The deal is tied to President Trump’s 20‑Point Gaza Peace Plan, which envisions Israeli withdrawal, an international stabilization force, and a new Palestinian government.

Current reality on the ground

Hamas continues to reject full disarmament as a condition for any permanent ceasefire or political settlement.

Its leadership has repeatedly stated that it will not surrender its weapons while Israeli forces remain in or around Gaza.

Ongoing negotiations (mediated primarily by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States) have focused on temporary ceasefires, hostage releases, limited withdrawals, and humanitarian aid corridors—not on Hamas dissolving its military wing or handing over its arsenal.

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