Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
5h

Paedeophils murder the children's innocence and in doing so the murderers create lifelong suffering for the child. By knowingly doing this the sick bastards deserve the death penalty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
5h

Grab the politicians first! Give them to the military.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture